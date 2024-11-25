Tommy Freeman reveals he honed his outrageous around-the-back pass in training

Tommy Freeman passes behind his back to set up a try for George Furbank

Tommy Freeman has revealed that he perfected the outrageous around-the-back pass that lit up England’s rout of Japan in training last week.

Freeman gathered a 53rd minute chip from Henry Slade at pace and, sensing he was about to enter touch, immediately flicked a dextrous off-load to Northampton team-mate George Furbank, who finished the move.

The sublime moment of skill in Sunday’s 59-14 victory, described by captain Jamie George as “naughty”, brought Allianz Stadium to its feet. Freeman insists the reward was worth the risk.

“I actually did that a lot in training in the week! I was practising it a little bit and weirdly the opportunity to do it came up,” the Saints wing said.

“You’re always trying things. If it’s the right place and the right time, you back yourself to do it. It’s not something that pops up all the time, so I won’t be running around forcing it.

“I was on the move and I was running quite fast so if I’d carried on in that motion I’d probably have gone into touch.

“I could probably have tried to off-load it a different way but I thought ‘let’s have a crack at it’. Luckily Furbs was there to catch it.

“I’m just relieved it came off because if it didn’t I would have had it in the neck. We get the permission to do things and put ourselves out there. Luckily it came off.

“I got a lot of stick in the changing room. It’s going to be posted everywhere, so it’s going to be ‘ah just try and play it cool’. It was good it came off and I’m happy with it.”

A nine-try rout of Japan finished 2024 on an upbeat note and there was much to admire in the performance, particularly in attack, as England’s five-Test losing run came to an end.

But the serious business of the Autumn Nations Series had already been and gone with New Zealand, Australia and South Africa each departing London with narrow victories.

“We’ve finished on a high and did stuff that we wanted to do in the whole campaign,” Freeman said.

“When things come together it’s always really positive, but we want to be doing that against South Africa, Australia, New Zealand and the top four teams.

Tommy Freeman is mobbed by team-mates after setting-up George Furbank’s try (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“We narrowly missed out on those games. If we can piece it all together we can be a threatening team.

“We were eight points up against Australia at one point, we were up against New Zealand as well. We physically matched South Africa and showed glimpses of some really good stuff.

“And that’s the issue – there were some really good elements and then some switch-offs, which cost us.

“We didn’t move the ball into space enough and that’s something we’ve looked at. There were opportunities missed.

“There are safe options and riskier options. As a team we need to be on the front foot and taking opportunities because at this level there aren’t many that will come up.”