Talking points ahead of England’s clash against South Africa

England and South Africa clash for the first time since their thunderous encounter at the 2023 World Cup when they collide at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday.

Here, the PA news agency examines five talking points heading into the penultimate match of the Autumn Nations Series.

Salvage operation

England head coach Steve Borthwick has “100 per cent support” from the Rugby Football Union (David Davies/PA)

Redemption is the prize at stake for England as they target the victory that would rescue their autumn.

Narrow defeats to New Zealand and Australia have extended their losing run to four Tests and for the first time questions are being asked of head coach Steve Borthwick, drawing the response from the Rugby Football Union that he has its “100 per cent support”.

Toppling the all-conquering back-to-back world champions and Japan a week later would salvage the campaign, but lose on Saturday and England will have their backs to the wall heading into the Six Nations.

Rassie holds court

With Borthwick starting to feel the heat, South Africa head coach Rassie Erasmus was happy to twist the knife.

The canny mastermind of the Springboks’ 2019 and 2023 World Cup triumphs said that Borthwick is “under pressure” after losing twice already this month and that in this situation an unsupportive union chief executive “can make you feel like you have got a gun against your head”.

Erasmus also railed against South Africa having one less day of preparation than England, noted the confidence shown by wing Tommy Freeman in a home win and questioned whether the hosts are fit enough to execute their ‘blitz’ defence for an entire match. It was classic Erasmus mind games.

Grudge match

England and South Africa went toe-to-toe at last autumn’s World Cup (Mike Egerton/PA)A fierce rivalry has been given extra spice by last autumn’s World Cup semi-final that was edged 16-15 by the Springboks courtesy of a late Handre Pollard penalty.That stormy encounter became the subject of a bitter race row after England’s Tom Curry claimed that Bongi Mbonambi had called him a “white ****”, an allegation the South Africa hooker denied.Curry’s absence for the rematch because of concussion has prevented that saga from being revisited in detail this week, but the bad blood from the game lingers even if some of its main protagonists are missing.

Lord of the skies

High ball master Freddie Steward returns at full-back for England (David Davies/PA)

Of the four changes made to England’s line-up, it is Freddie Steward’s recall at full-back that has the greatest significance.A new law directive designed to make aerial duels more competitive has placed a premium on ability in the air and there are few better equipped to deal with the barrage of contestable kicks expected from South Africa than the 6’5” Steward. George Furbank has had a quiet autumn but he also makes way in a horses for courses selection.Australia’s towering rugby league convert Joseph Suaalii was used to great effect at Twickenham last Saturday, especially at restarts, and Steward is expected to be similarly involved.

Manie’s shot at redemption

South Africa have made 12 changes following their 32-15 victory over Scotland on Sunday, fielding their strongest available starting XV and opting for a conventional five-three split between forwards and backs on the bench.Manie Libbok’s return at fly-half in place of the ultra-reliable Pollard signals the intent to attack England with the ball in hand as well as in the air.And with the dynamic Libbok being replaced after 31 dismal minutes of the semi-final 12 months ago, he has been given a shot at redemption. “We like to give a guy a second chance,” said Erasmus.