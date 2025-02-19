Stat Attack: Fit and firing James Lowe a vital cog in every aspect of Ireland’s play

Tadhg Beirne celebrates with James Lowe after scoring his side’s fourth try

We don’t really know how long it takes for diamonds to form. Scientists estimate from one billion to three billion years.

Even the most cut-throat characters need time to shine in the highest pressurised environments. Liz Truss and Ralf Rangnick each saw childhood aspirations turn like milk. Fever dreams to nightmares.

The diamonds of the Earth’s crust aren’t far from the fires of hell in its core.

So welcome to the throne Matt Sheratt, where the Welsh dragon breathes flames like nowhere else, as rugby towers in its status as the number one sport.

Warren Gatland’s lengthy and once everlasting reign is done, compressed and digested by the enzymes of time that now suggest he is one of the greatest and one of the worst head coaches Cymru have ever seen.

His 56 per cent win rate in his first spell glistens in comparison to a 23 per cent win rate from just 26 matches in charge this time around.

A faltering attack saw Wales held scoreless in Paris and rendered toothless in Rome. Now an Irish side projects a gloomy shadow over Cardiff hoping to go where even the Kansas City Chiefs couldn’t.

Warren Gatland’s reign as Wales head coach ended after a 22-15 defeat against Italy (David Davies/PA)

Ireland, an unprecedented three-peat, and a Guinness Six Nations title that would render them the most successful side in the tournament’s history (since Italy joined the tournament at the turn of the millennium).

A win would secure the Triple Crown, something that used to mean something, but no longer in this almost uncomfortable dominance that we have never known.

Because anything but a win, precisely a big bonus point win, will be frowned upon, even in the absence of captain Caelan Doris (who has been ruled out having played in all of Ireland’s last 42 Test matches).

With Wales having lost 14 in a row, the world expects it to be 15 if not 17 with Scotland and England to come, after a performance in Italy that was among the worst a Gatland side has ever produced.

With Sherratt now on board temporarily, the Cardiff Blues head coach has a predominantly attack based background. The word is his presence will instantly boost team morale if not tear up trees with just five days preparation.

The Welsh style had come under criticism prior to Gatland’s abrupt exit, with a successful 2023 World Cup seeing a kick-chase game implemented.

Gareth Anscombe in action for Wales (Joe Giddens/PA)

Experienced 10 Gareth Anscombe was central to their success, before Gatland turned to youth and a more expensive game plan in 2024, to no avail.

Rookie fly-half Sam Costelow was blooded, only for an injury to rule him out of this year’s Six Nations. Still 33-year-old Anscombe was discarded and left unselected, with Blues’ Ben Thomas selected at 10 despite playing his club rugby predominantly as an inside centre.

It’s been a dog’s dinner in the midst of a total mess.

An ugly contest against The Azzurri was dominated by kicking. Wales kicked from hand 41 times, compared to Ireland who kicked just 24 times against Scotland.

Crucially, Ireland’s kick success was 83 per cent, compared to Wales’ 50. And Ireland’s kicking game has become a large facet of their game.

Ronan Kelleher has been ruled out against Wales (Brian Lawless/PA)

The general consensus is Ireland tend to dominate, which they do, but it’s territory rather than possession. The boot of James Lowe has always been a weapon, but now with Sam Prendergast Ireland have two of the biggest boots in world rugby.

Against Scotland, Ireland ‘dominated’ with less possession, 11 fewer defenders beaten, seven fewer offloads and poorer ruck efficiency, something Ireland have prided themselves on, back to the Joe Schmidt era.

Simon Easterby’s men returned only 60 per cent of their lineout ball, which remains a concern of sorts, to Scotland’s 92 per cent.

Ireland also ran the ball for 261 metres to their opposition’s 337.

All that, yet the result rarely felt in doubt and the Irish managed to win the territory battle.

Gareth Anscombe, who Sherratt has taken in from the cold, will likely start. A 50 per cent kicking return simply will not be enough against a back three of Ireland’s quality, plus the rising star that is 22-year-old Prendergast.

Ireland fly-half Sam Prendergast will make a second successive start (Brian Lawless/PA)

A telling stat on go forward ball shows Wales made an average of just 2.1 metres per carry in Round Two, with Ireland registering 35 per cent more yardage for every time they opted to run the ball last time out.

James Lowe has been in exceptional form, with his eight line breaks a Six Nations’ best this year. 23 carries puts him joint-fifth in the tournament and only Blair Kinghorn has carried for more yardage.

Another returnee who will improve Wales’ gains is Gloucester centre Max Lleyllyn, scorer of seven tries in the English Premiership this season, leaving him second only to Bristol’s Fijian powerhouse Kalaveti Ravouvou.

Anscombe’s return, as a natural 10, will see Wales able to hit harder and faster lines in the outside channels and pose more questions of Ireland’s midfield than they did of Italy or France.

Joe McCarthy started each of Ireland’s 11 Tests in 2024 (Brian Lawless/PA)

The Welsh have also only lost half the lineouts that Ireland have in this competition to date, and they will look to disrupt the set-piece as a means of gaining parity up front.

A bigger Scottish pack succeeded in that and yet utterly failed. Captain Doris is a huge loss, sitting joint fourth in the tackle count across the board and second in terms of defensive ruck arrivals, but British and Irish Lion Jack Conan is an ample replacement - if of a different ilk.

The bias of the Irish media in certain quarters leaves you wary of karma and a Welsh backlash/revival given new personnel, but it remains very, very difficult to see Ireland losing this game.

A bonus point could be crucial given the nature of England’s comeback in the Aviva and with France to come.