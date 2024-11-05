Sale and England forward Jonny Hill given 10-week ban for fan altercation

Sale Sharks and England Jonny Hill has been suspended by an independent disciplinary panel

Sale Sharks and England forward Jonny Hill has received a 10-week ban, four of which are suspended, after accepting a charge that he physically abused a spectator.

Hill, who has not played for Sale this season, will be available from December 7.

He appeared before an independent disciplinary panel for an alleged breach of the Rugby Football Union’s rule 5.12 – conduct prejudicial to the interests of the game and/or Union – in that he was alleged to have physically abused a spectator following Sale’s Gallagher Premiership play-off defeat at Bath on June 1.

𝗗𝗜𝗦𝗖𝗜𝗣𝗟𝗜𝗡𝗔𝗥𝗬 𝗔𝗖𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡 Jonny Hill receives a 10-match ban in relation to a non-rugby incident following last season's Gallagher Premiership semi-final at The Rec. The England lock will be free to face Glasgow Warriors on the 7th December. Read more here 👇 — Sale Sharks 🦈 (@SaleSharksRugby) November 5, 2024

The RFU said that Hill accepted the charge.

In a statement released by the RFU, panel chair Philip Evans KC said: “The panel concluded the appropriate starting point was a 20-week suspension from playing.

“They also found the circumstances of this case to be exceptional and as a consequence, and because of the substantial mitigation available to Jonny Hill, that starting point was reduced to 10 weeks, four of which will be suspended until the conclusion of the 25/26 season.

“In addition, he is required to give a presentation to young players at the club which is to be recorded and provided to the RFU.”

A 28-year-old supporter had claimed he was grabbed around the throat and left with a cut above his eye after an altercation with Hill at the end of the play-off clash.

Sake Sharks and England forward Jonny Hill (centre) in action for his club (Nigel French/PA)

Hill missed the game through injury and was watching from the stands. He allegedly became involved with the man as he left his seat and walked down the steps following his side’s 31-23 defeat.

The fan, who did not wish to be identified, told reporters he was grabbed around the throat and left with a cut above his eye after his sunglasses were broken.

Hill suffered a season-ending ruptured patella tendon in January, but he is now understood to be fully fit again.

Commenting on the judgement, Sale said: “Both the club and player accept the ruling made by the RFU disciplinary panel, and we now look forward to getting Jonny back on the pitch in a Sale Sharks shirt as soon as possible.”