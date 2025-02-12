Richie Murphy to stay on as Ulster head coach amidst shake-up for 2025/26 season

PACEMAKER, BELFAST, 3/12/2024: Ulster Rugby coach Richie Murphy in a press conference at the Kingspan stadium, Belfast today ahead of a Champions Cup clash with Toulouse. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON

Former Ireland U20 coach Willie Faloon is set to join Richie Murphy’s Ulster Rugby coaching set-up next season.

Ex-Ulster and Connacht star Faloon was defence coach under Murphy when Ireland won the 2022 U20 Grand Slam, with Ben Carson and Jude Postlethwaite among the stars of that crop.

The Armagh man has also overseen much success on the club front in his home city, as City of Armagh have become established in Division 1A of the All-Ireland League.

Mark Sexton will be a further addition to Murphy’s staff. The younger sibling of Ireland legend Johnny is currently attack coach at Connacht, but had announced next season’s departure in advance back in January.

Ulster Rugby Cormac Izuchukwu celebrates a hat trick of trys against Exeter Chiefs during FridayÕs nightÕs Investec Champions Cup match at Kingspan Stadium. Picture by Brian Little

Sexton was a fellow member of the Ireland U20 coaching staff, with a further Grand Slam coming under Murphy’s tenure in 2023.

The new Ulster backs coach is currently coaching Murphy’s son Ben in the west, who had been touted for a possible Ireland call-up after some stellar performances as Connacht’s number nine.

Younger sibling Jack, still only 20, joined Ulster in the summer. His father took over Ulster on an interim basis last spring, with his contract running until the end of 2025/26.

On the new appointments, the head coach said:

“Mark and Willie will be great additions to the coaching team here at Ulster Rugby.

“Knowing Mark from our time together in the Irish Under 20 setup, I could see first-hand that he is a talented young coach who knows how to drive an attack.

“He has built up a great reputation at Connacht and we are getting a hungry coach who is excited to work with the talent we have here.

“Willie Faloon is also a very talented coach with a growing reputation in the game.

“He’s a good example of someone coming up through the Ulster coaching pathway and we look forward to seeing what impact he can make on the team.”

Current staff Jimmy Duffy and Dan Soper will continue in their roles as forwards coach and development and transition coach respectively.

Ulster currently sit ninth of 16 teams in the URC, as they travel to Italian side Benetton on Saturday.

Murphy’s charges face a daunting last-16 trip to Bordeaux in the Investec Champions Cup on April’s first weekend.