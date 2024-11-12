Richard Wigglesworth unsure as to Felix Jones’ role in South Africa preparations

England’s players and coaching number two Richard Wigglesworth have had no contact with Felix Jones ahead of Saturday’s clash with South Africa despite his inside knowledge of the Springboks.

Jones resigned as defence coach in August but Steve Borthwick stated last month that he is being used to provide analysis of the opposition throughout the autumn amid uncertainty over the date he will officially leave the role.

One of the game’s brightest coaches, Jones helped South Africa win back-to-back World Cups before joining Borthwick’s management team 11 months ago.

His decision to leave without having an alternative job lined up sent shockwaves through the camp, with Joe El Abd taking charge of the defence at short notice while still employed as boss of French club Oyonnax.

Steve Borthwick is preparing England’s for Saturday’s match against South Africa (David Davies/PA)

England have lost to New Zealand and Australia already this autumn and need to topple the Springboks to save the campaign, with Japan the final visitors to Twickenham a week later.

“We don’t have any contact with Felix. I’m not sure if the coaches do or not,” centre Henry Slade said.

“We’ve been working with Joe and our defensive leaders, trying to set the defence and the team up to defend as well as possible.”

Wigglesworth was promoted to the post of senior assistant coach before the Autumn Nations Series but Borthwick’s right-hand man said he did not know if Jones was supplying analysis packages.

England fell to an agonising overtime defeat by Australia (David Davies/PA)

When asked if Jones is still employed by England, Wigglesworth replied: “I wouldn’t be able to tell you. I’ve not spoken to him.

“I know he’s working for us – behind the scenes that is – but I haven’t spoken to him.”

England and South Africa both name their teams on Thursday with the Springboks expected to continue their policy of loading their bench with forwards to take full advantage of the depth of their pack resources.

For Sunday’s 32-15 victory over Scotland, they brought on seven pairs of fresh legs up front to reinforce their assault on Murrayfield in the second half. The downside to the tactic is that injury could leave them exposed in the backs.

“It’s really impressive to watch – I really enjoy that someone is pushing the envelope. I always enjoy something that’s different, so full credit to them,” Wigglesworth said.

“They’ve got personnel they’re really happy to do it with and the risks involved they fully accept and get behind. They have made it work for them.”

England are playing to avoid a fifth successive defeat that threatens to continue an autumn of discontent.

“We know what international sport is. It’s a results business. There’s loads of people watching, loads of people really care,” Wigglesworth said.

“No one wants to win more than us. We want to send everyone home happy and we want everyone at home watching to love it, to be excited about what we’re doing, but ultimately watch England in.”