Peter O’Mahony in reserve as Ireland announce XV to face the All Blacks

Mack Hansen has been passed fit to face New Zealand (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Andy Farrell had some big calls to make.

Who replaces the injured Tadhg Furlong? Who fills the ever-growing void at hooker? Does James Ryan start? Where does Tadhg Beirne play? Could Peter O’Mahony return? Ciarán Frawley or Jack Crowley? Will Calvin Nash keep his place or will Mack Hansen slot straight back in?

In the end, there are few surprises. Peter O’Mahony on the bench is perhaps the biggest of the lot, with new squad captain Caelan Doris leading the side in a backrow also featuring Beirne and Josh van Der Flier.

Both Rónan Kelleher and Rob Herring are deemed fit, with the latter on the bench, while Joe McCarthy has also shaken off any injury concerns to start alongside Ryan in a powerful second-row.

It was unlikely that Jack Crowley would ever be dropped, and so it proves. Now comes his greatest test as Ireland 10 to date, as Farrell’s men meet New Zealand for the first time since the infamous World Cup quarter-final defeat.

Bundee Aki partners Garry Ringrose in the centre, with Robbie Henshaw not selected as James Lowe wears his usual 11.

Guinness Six Nations’ star Calvin Nash misses out on the 23 altogether, with Ciarán Frawley and Jamie Osborne providing back cover along with Conor Murray in a 5-3 split.

Three Ulstermen in the shape of Herring, Tom O’Toole and Iain Henderson are also in reserve, with O’Mahony and Cian Healy completing the bench.

Ireland side to play New Zealand

1. Andrew Porter

2. Ronan Kelleher

3. Finlay Bealham

4. Joe McCarthy

5. James Ryan

6. Tadhg Beirne

7. Josh van Der Flier

8. Caelan Doris

9. Jamieson Gibson-Park

10. Jack Crowley

11. James Lowe

12. Bundee Aki

13. Garry Ringrose

14. Mack Hansen

15. Hugo Keenan

Subs: Rob Herring, Cian Healy, Tom O’Toole, Iain Henderson, Peter O’Mahony, Conor Murray, Ciarán Frawley, Jamie Osborne