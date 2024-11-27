O’Sullivan looking forward to a spicy inter-pro against old foes Leinster

Ulster and Leinster have had many edgy battles in recent years and meet again on Friday evening

ULSTER prop Eric O’Sullivan says he’s looking forward to a spicy affair with Leinster tomorrow night.

Recent clashes between the sides, particularly in Belfast, have been edgy affairs, and with Leinster putting their unbeaten start to the season on the line, tomorrow promises to be no different.

“I think there’s always a bit of spice when Leinster come to town,” said O’Sullivan, ahead of what looks like being a sold-out encounter.

“Obviously a very good side so we know what to expect. Doesn’t matter if they have internationals away, they still have a stacked team with quality individuals and are well drilled. I think their league position shows that.

“So, yeah, we know what to expect going into the weekend but looking forward to it with a spicy edge.”

Leinster may be down a number of players due to Ireland’s match against Australia on Saturday, but such is the array of talent that Leo Cullen has at his disposal, O’Sullivan knows that whoever takes to the field wearing blue is going to be of international standard.

Take O’Sullivan’s likely direct opponent in the scrum for example, fifty-seven times capped French tight-head prop Rabah Slimani, who arrived in Dublin this year after seven years with Clermont.

With Leinster currently supplying two tight-heads to the Ireland squad, Slimani is a more-than-able deputy.

“Their quality and their strength in every position that they have is so impressive. Like that’s part of being so successful. They breed good players every year.

‘‘And then the one or two internationals that they have are world-class operators because they can attract when they are top of the league.

‘‘It’s definitely a big challenge going up against him (Slimani). He’s a tricky customer and very awkward.

“You just have to analyse everyone that you think might be available for them. Obviously, I’ve played against Slimani before, I imagine he will probably play for them, so we’ve had a look at him and analysed him. But similarly we’re ready for anyone they pick and we’ll know what to expect.”

O’Sullivan is currently enjoying an extended run in the team, something he puts down to a rare injury-free spell which allowed him to benefit from a full pre-season.

“It was probably one of the first pre-seasons in a long time that I’ve been fit and available for. I’ve had a couple of shoulders ops in the previous years so I’ve missed pre-seasons. So, I think actually getting a block of training was good for me so I’ve felt fit. I’ve felt fresh and hopefully that keeps going.”

“Having a block where you can actually work on your fitness, get fit, rather than do four or five weeks running and then just straight back in whatever works out to be after an op. But I definitely think a full pre-season is just good for everybody.

“You can work on your craft. You can be better at skills but then equally it’s about being fit.”