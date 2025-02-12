Ollie Sleightholme says France win gives England belief they can beat the best

England wing Ollie Sleightholme feels their last-gasp Six Nations victory over France has lit a fire under Steve Borthwick’s side.

Elliot Daly’s converted final-minute try on Saturday snatched a 26-25 win at the Allianz Stadium.

England are level on six points with Les Bleus and four shy of leaders Ireland heading into a rest week before hosting Scotland at Twickenham in their third encounter of the Championship on February 22.

Back in camp 🏕️ Steve Borthwick has assembled a 28-player training squad to continue our #GuinnessM6N preparation 👊@O2 | #WearTheRose pic.twitter.com/fV7VUYoKAu — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) February 12, 2025

“I think we have to have every confidence in ourselves after that win at the weekend,” said Sleightholme.

“It has proven to us that we can do it, in a weird way. We have come so close and hit the crossbar so many times.

“That has now given us the belief and we know that when we put our game on the pitch and we do our best to nullify their threats that we can get results against the top teams in the world.”

Sleightholme – unlike some of his team-mates, he suspects – called it a early night, going home to his partner and to take care of their young daughter, who was in attendance for the triumph.

And while Sleightholme favoured tranquility on Saturday night, it had been a rather different story on the pitch that afternoon.

Early on in the France encounter, the 24-year-old found himself in altercation with his opposite number Damian Penaud and some said he was lucky to escape without punishment.

“There wasn’t really a thought process,” admitted Sleightholme.

“It was an ‘in the moment’ thing. Looking back on it, it looked a bit worse than what it was. I thought I fell into him but it looks like I’ve shoulder-charged him – which I didn’t. There wasn’t much in it.”

Asked if he relished that contest, Sleightholme added: “There’s a side of me that does but I know I have to keep my cool and be calm while playing but I don’t think there’s much wrong with a little bit of argy-bargy with your opposite number.”

Sleightholme is part of a significant Northampton contingent in the England camp that also includes Alex Mitchell, Fin Smith and Tommy Freeman – the latter two combining to hand their side a first-time lead late on against France.

Saints back row Henry Pollock, who has enjoyed a breakthrough season, has also been called up to Borthwick’s 28-man squad for their pre-Scotland prep camp.

Sleightholme feels playing alongside his fellow Premiership Rugby title-holders at international level facilitates efficiency.

Smith (left) and Freeman are part of a strong Saints contingent (David Davies/PA)

“You don’t speak less but you don’t waste communication,” he added.

“Not waste, because you’re not wasting it if you don’t know the person, but you have a lot more time to really use clear information, which can give you better outcomes.

“Sometimes, when you don’t know the players as well or what’s going on as well around you, it can become quite frantic. We really work hard on understanding each other in this environment and understanding the communication we need to get a certain outcome.

“It’s just knowing what people are going to do and how they’re going to go about doing something.”