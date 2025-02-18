Ollie Chessum replaces George Martin for England’s clash against Scotland

England have made one change for Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations clash with Scotland at Allianz Stadium by drafting Ollie Chessum into the forwards.

Chessum will operate alongside Maro Itoje in the second row in a direct swap for George Martin, who has been managing a knee problem and drops to the bench for the Calcutta Cup showdown.

It will be Chessum’s first start for England since last year’s Six Nations having been ruled out of the summer tour to Japan and New Zealand and the autumn series by shoulder and knee injuries.

Ollie Chessum has not played for England since last year’s Six Nations (Ben Whitley/PA)

The 24-year-old made an impact as a replacement against Ireland and France and has been rewarded with his return to the starting XV.

While lacking Martin’s heft at close quarters, Chessum brings valuable strengths such as covering a huge amount of metres, filling in gaps in defence and line speed.

Head coach Steve Borthwick has otherwise retained the same 23 that stunned France 26-25 at Twickenham in round two.