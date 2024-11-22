New faces and Stockdale’s return – Ireland v Fiji talking points

Ireland continue their Autumn Nations Series campaign when they take on Fiji in Dublin.

Andy Farrell’s side scraped a 22-19 win over Argentina last week to bounce back from a 23-13 loss to New Zealand.

Here, the PA news agency picks out some of the main talking points ahead of Saturday’s match.

Is Sam the man?

Head coach Farrell this week denied Johnny Sexton’s part-time consultancy role with the squad is putting pressure on those battling to establish themselves as his successor at fly-half. With Jack Crowley currently in pole position for the number 10 jersey, Sam Prendergast has the chance to stake his claim this weekend. The 21-year-old will make his first international start on the back of a debut cameo against Argentina. “He’s assertive in what he wants and he has a nice way about how he goes about his business,” Farrell said of Prendergast.

Duo set for debuts

What a moment for Gus and Izzy! 💚#TeamOfUs pic.twitter.com/KwpwEpLYD4 — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) November 21, 2024

The subject of Ireland’s relatively limited player pool has been simmering away under the surface this month as Farrell seeks to inject new blood into a squad with plenty of players aged 30 and above. Uncapped pair Gus McCarthy and Cormac Izuchukwu have been handed starts this week. Hooker McCarthy, 21, has enjoyed a rapid rise to Test level after captaining Ireland Under-20s to Six Nations Grand Slam glory last year, while 24-year-old flanker Izuchukwu – a non-playing member of the summer tour to South Africa – has had to be slightly more patient.

Fighting talk from Flying Fijians

Fiji have never beaten Ireland but clearly sense an upset could be on the cards. Visiting scrum-half Frank Lomani twice dubbed the hosts “vulnerable” when on pre-match press duty, while also suggesting they are not the same side since the retirement of former captain Sexton. The Pacific Islanders have a team packed with exciting talent. Having toppled England and Australia last year and Wales earlier this month, they are making a habit of taking scalps and could put another dent in Ireland’s underwhelming autumn.

Rare chance for Stockdale

Only five men have scored more tries for Ireland than Jacob Stockdale (19). Yet the Ulster wing is fighting to resurrect his Test career. Stockdale, who burst on to the scene during the 2018 Six Nations, is set to win only his fifth cap in four years – and his first since being overlooked for last year’s Rugby World Cup. Farrell feels the 28-year-old has improved his application and deserves the opportunity. “There’s something that’s turned the corner. He’s obviously had a word with himself,” said the coach.

Disciplinary deficiencies

Ireland edged past Argentina last week (Brian Lawless/PA)

Poor discipline has piled pressure on Ireland in recent outings. The Six Nations champions have conceded 54 points from penalties across their last three games, with Caelan Doris, Finlay Bealham and Joe McCarthy each spending time in the sin bin during that time. Farrell dismissed any notion his team are deliberately attempting to play “over the edge”. The Englishman is determined to remedy the worrying trend, urging his players to perform with greater composure and avoid compounding matters with their eagerness to rectify an initial error.