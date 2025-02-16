Murphy rues poor discipline as Ulster fall to another defeat

Ulster succumbed to a fourth URC defeat in five on Saturday evening after Benetton Treviso powered their way to a 34-19 victory over the Irish province.

After a tight opening period, Ulster took a 19-17 lead into the changing rooms at the break.

But the second half where they were let down by their discipline, they failed to add to their three first half tries, and Benetton powered their way to a deserving bonus-point win.

Yellow cards to David McCann, Nick Timoney and Stewart Moore only helped to pile more misery on what turned out to be a sorry night for the northern province.

The end result means Ulster now occupy 14th spot in the URC and risk being cut away from not only the race for the end of season play-offs, but also a coveted Champions Cup spot for next season.

But after just half an hour of play, it was all looking so different.

Ulster with Stuart McCloskey and Jacob Stockdale back in the fold were looking aggressive on the front foot and were full value for their half-time lead.

But in a short space of time either side of half-time, the game turned on its head.

In one of the final plays of the opening half, Ingacio Mendy’s try which was converted by Tomas Albornoz cut Ulster’s led to two-points. Then shortly after the restart, McCann saw yellow for a cynically stopping a Benetton counter-attack.

Ulster never recovered their composure and thanks to the bonus-point win, Benetton will see out the weekend in 8th spot in the URC rankings.

“Bitterly disappointed,” was head coach Richie Murphy’s initial reaction.

“You know the game got away from us in the second half. And two yellow cards and a try cancelled off has a big baring on us being out of the game in the last five, six minutes.

“It’s very difficult to come to a place like this.

“I thought in the first half we soaked up a lot of pressure. We’d only 30% territory, soaked up a lot of pressure and obviously got ahead on the scoreboard by two points.

“We’d talked at half-time about trying to get the ball down to the other end of the pitch and try and trap them down there because when we were in their half, we were actually quite effective.”

After McCann’s yellow card three minutes into the second half, Ulster never truly recovered their composure.

Timoney and Moore also saw yellow before Ulster’s discipline cost them a fourth try. Tom O’Toole’s high arm on an Italian counterpart meant Matty Rea’s effort was chalked off after a TMO review.

O’Toole was making his return from a six-match suspension and was rather fortunate to be on the receiving end of another yellow card, and he had no issues with the try being ruled out.

But he did have an issue with an early challenge on Cormac Izuchukwu that went unnoticed.

“Like Tom’s one is quite simple. You can’t have your hands up in the air in that area of the park where you are making contact with the guy’s face, so it’s probably a penalty.

“Nick’s one, it’s more difficult because there’s two-players in the tackle. He’s in more of a passive position. I thought it was a penalty because it was a head-shot, but I didn’t see it as a yellow card.

“You know, four minutes into the game Izzy gets wacked in the face with a shoulder and nearly knocks his tooth out and we don’t get a review on that one.

So, just the consistency around that is disappointing.”