Joe Marler decides to hang up his boots after Harlequins match on Friday

Joe Marler will retire after Harlequins’ match against Bristol on Friday

Joe Marler has brought forward his retirement plans after announcing that Harlequins’ Friday night clash with Bristol at The Stoop will be his final match.

Marler’s decision to hang up his boots comes three and a half weeks after he brought his time with England to an end.

The 34-year-old prop had indicated he would continue playing club rugby until the end of the season but he now bow out in front of Quins fans this weekend.

Marler has made 285 appearances for Harlequins since arriving at The Stoop in 2009 and retires with two Gallagher Premiership winners medals.

“The time has come to finally jump off the rollercoaster and walk away from this beautifully brutal game,” he said.

“On Friday night I’ll play my last ever match for Quins. After all these happy years, it’s over.

“The most important thing I want to say to our fantastic supporters is thank you. Thank you for your patience and support, when you could easily have turned your back on me.

“For the kindness you’ve shown – even when I haven’t deserved it – and for cheering my name, even after I’d been banned again.

“I feel lucky to have pulled on the jersey worn by so many idols of mine, and so many better players.

“That’s an incredible thing to me. I got to stand alongside with so many great players and people that have made this club so special.”