James McCormick hoping dark days are behind him as he looks forward in fledgling Ulster career

Ulster's James McCormick scores a try in last Friday's BKT United Rugby Championship win over Ospreys at Kingspan Stadium Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Bryan Keane

James McCormick has had to face up to many challenges in his young Ulster career.

After starring for Dalriada High School in Ballymoney, McCormick was picked up by the Ulster Academy before being selected for the Irish U20s.

However, a horrible run of injuries threatened to derail his path to the senior set-up. Blow after blow saw hooker McCormick over a year on the sidelines.

But despite labelling those times as ‘dark days’, McCormick says that time spent on the treatment table has perhaps made him more resolute.

“I was out for 15-months nearly,” said the 22-year-old.

“I played for the U20s and I actually got injured playing for the 20s. I got scanned and it was fine, so I played on. I played on for nearly 12 months and I got a bad shoulder injury, then surgery, came back last pre-season and re-injured it.

“I came back to play and my other shoulder unfortunately gave way. It was just a bad run of luck and I’m glad I got through it.

“There were plenty of dark days but I think that’s probably what’s made me. It’s helped me, it’s definitely been a positive so I’m looking at it that way.”

Coming back into the squad this season, and still pretty much a rookie at senior level, McCormick had to learn quickly as Ulster had to deal with the news that both Rob Herring and Tom Stewart were facing up to lengthy injury spells themselves.

All of a sudden, Ballycastle man McCormick found himself in at the deep end and coming up against the some of the world’s best in South Africa.

But learning fast is something that McCormick is well accustomed too.

As evident in last week’s win over the Ospreys, McCormick showed that his young rugby brain works just as quick as that of any seasoned professional.

His quick tap and go penalty from five metres caught the opposition off their guard and McCormick nipped over for his second try of the match.

He will face Welsh opposition again on Saturday evening as Ulster travel to Cardiff hoping to secure back-to-back wins.

McCormick also showed his ability to learn quickly at the tender age of 16.

In his early rugby years McCormick played number 8 at school, but after a discussion with coach, Bryan ‘Bear’ Young, a former Ulster front-row forward himself, it was decided that his future lay at hooker.

“Yeah, Bear was a massive influence for me. When I was at Dalriada, he was still an Ulster coach in the Academy. He was the one when I played eight, he changed me to hooker back in school.

“I never actually played hooker much when I was at school, but he was working with me away from that for that year, when maybe I was fourth year. And I was very lucky he got the job in Dalriada.

“Then me and him were so tight together and he would’ve worked endlessly with me every day. He would give me advice on technical stuff and personal advice.

“So, I definitely couldn’t be here without him.”