Izzy hopes to get busy following Ireland call-up

Ulster forward Cormac Izuchukwu has been rewarded for his fine displays in South Africa with Emerging Ireland by been named in the senior squad for the upcoming Autunm International series.

24-year-old Izuchukwu is one of two uncapped players named by head coach Andy Farrell ahead of test matches against New Zealand, Argentina, Fiji and Australia in November. Leinster out-half Sam Pendergast being the only other uncapped player in the squad.

Izuchukwu was part of the travelling party to South Africa in July where Ireland drew a two match test series against the world champion Springboks. However, the Birr man failed to make any matchday squads on that short tour. But with four tests lined up in November, it will be a major surprise if ‘Izzy’ fails to see any game time.

The explosive Izuchukwu, who is equally at home at lock or at flanker is one of seven Ulster players named in Farrell’s squad.

Iain Henderson, Stuart McCloskey, Tom O’Toole and Jacob Stockdale are all on board again while there is a recall for Izuchukwu’s back row partner Nick Timoney.

After a flying start to the season, Timoney will be confident of adding to his three previous appearances.

Rob Herring is also included.

Hooker Herring has suffered a series of set-backs on his road to recovery from a calf-muscle injury but makes the cut despite having not featuring for Ulster this season. But his inclusion is a clear indication that the 40-capped international is nearing full-fitness.

Herring’s return to fitness will also be welcomed by his club coach Richie Murphy.

Murphy has had to operate without Herring and his number two Tom Stewart so far this season.

Their absence has saw Academy player James McCormick step up into the breach and compete with the established John Andrew. And so far, McCormick has shown himself to be a more than suitable deputy for his absent international teammates.

Tadhg McElroy was brought in on a temporary basis, but after making a cameo appearance off the bench in Ulster’s win over the Ospreys last Friday night, McElroy has now moved on to the English Premiership.

“Tadhg McElroy has signed for Sale,” confirmed Murphy.

“He was here on a short-term injury basis and we always said that when he came in, we wouldn’t stand in his way if someone came in his direction.

“He came in to sort of help us out through that period and after we this game we will see a situation where our two senior hookers will probably be back available.”

Murphy was speaking ahead of Ulster’s trip to Cardiff this weekend where he also revealed that if Herring and Stewart fail to make the squad, that he has an unexpected back-up in the works.

“We also have a situation where Nick Timoney has played hooker before. So, he’s also a back-up in that situation.”

Murphy also confirmed that those players called up by Andy Farrell to the Ireland squad will be available for of this weekend’s game in Cardiff.