Ireland v New Zealand talking points: Andy Farrell’s side keen to right wrongs

Ireland launch their Autumn Nations Series fixtures with Friday evening’s mouthwatering clash against New Zealand.

The All Blacks, who knocked Andy Farrell’s men out of last year’s Rugby World Cup, arrive in Dublin on the back of a 24-22 win against England.

Here, the PA news agency picks out some of the main talking points ahead of the sold-out Aviva Stadium showdown.

Revenge not on the agenda

New Zealand celebrate victory over Ireland at the 2023 Rugby World Cup (Adam Davy/PA)

Ireland players on media duty this week have admitted the World Cup exit at the hands of the All Blacks still stings. Yet they – and head coach Farrell – have each stressed revenge is not a consideration going into what promises to be a titanic tussle. Aside from that agonising 28-24 quarter-final defeat in Paris, Ireland have had New Zealand’s number during the Farrell era. A memorable 29-20 Dublin win three autumns ago was followed by a historic 2-1 tour success in 2022. While victory on Friday evening cannot make up for the heartbreak suffered at Stade de France, Ireland will be eager to right some wrongs.

Scrum struggles

☘️ The @IrishRugby side to face the All Blacks this weekend 🤩#AutumnNationsSeries pic.twitter.com/wjTRBU8Vxy — Autumn Nations Series (@autumnnations) November 6, 2024

Struggles at the scrum were a contributing factor to Ireland’s quest to lift the Webb Ellis Cup falling short just over 12 months ago. They will need to rectify those issues if they are to change the outcome this time around and must do so with a rejigged front row. Injury has deprived the hosts of star tighthead prop Tadhg Furlong, resulting in a start for Finlay Bealham, while they appear rusty at hooker. With first-choice number two Dan Sheehan sidelined, Ronan Kelleher is thrust straight in after recovering from an ankle issue. Replacement hooker Rob Herring has not played this season.

Captain Caelan

Ireland number eight Caelan Doris is already being touted as Farrell’s captain for next year’s British and Irish Lions tour of Australia. The in-form 26-year-old has a major opportunity to further stake his claim for that role this month after taking the captaincy from Peter O’Mahony. Doris first skippered Ireland against Italy in this year’s Six Nations before leading his country to July’s series-levelling 25-24 win against South Africa in Durban. “He’s thriving in the role now,” Farrell said of Doris’ leadership. “You can see that, he’s certainly walking tall. He’s taken it all in his stride and that puts everyone else at ease.”

Extra edge

Caelan Doris celebrates scoring Ireland’s third try during victory over New Zealand in 2021 (Niall Carson/PA)

Ireland had to wait 111 years for a victory over the All Blacks. Yet, including their landmark 40-29 success in Chicago in 2016, the Six Nations champions have won five of the last nine meetings. Farrell was part of Joe Schmidt’s coaching staff for the first two of those triumphs before masterminding the last three. The Englishman believes New Zealand now have greater respect for Ireland and feels recent results have given the fixture a greater edge. “This is a top, top level Test match that everyone wants to be involved in,” he said. “We want to be up there competing with the best.”

All Blacks eyeing improvement

England’s George Ford reacts to missing a drop goal attempt against New Zealand (Gareth Fuller/PA)

New Zealand were inches away from losing at Twickenham last weekend. England fly-half George Ford struck the posts with a late penalty before a subsequent drop-goal attempt drifted wide as the All Blacks held on by the finest of margins. Scott Robertson’s side will almost certainly need to up their game in order to topple the world’s top-ranked side. Head coach Robertson, who replaced Ian Foster after the Kiwis finished runners-up at the World Cup, has been forced into two changes. Experienced pair Beauden Barrett and Codie Taylor are unavailable due to concussions, presenting opportunities to fly-half Damian McKenzie and hooker Asafo Aumua.