Ireland v New Zealand: Match details, kick-off times and how to watch as Ireland look for revenge against their World Cup villains, the All-Blacks

Dejected Ireland players following their defeat to New Zealand in the quarter-final of the Rugby World Cup

IRELAND’S Autumn Internationals couldn’t get much trickier than the All-Blacks first up at the Aviva.

The world-number-one Boys in Green haven’t played together since their drawn series against the Springboks in June.

The last time these two teams met was in Paris last year when the All-Blacks knocked out Ireland 28-24 in the quarter-finals of the Rugby World Cup.

This series will be the final series for the side with Andy Farrell as he will focus on his role as British and Irish Lions head coach after these four tests.

Defence coach and Emerging Ireland head coach Simon Easterby will take over on December 1, until Farrell returns from the tour in Australia next year.

Farrell named Caelan Doris as captain of the side as the Leinster forward handled the role well against Italy in the last Six Nations and in Ireland’s second test against South Africa.

The All-Blacks have already got minutes under their belt as they played England in their first game of this Autumn series.

New Zealand substitute Mark Tele’a scored a late try for the visitors at the newly named Allianz Stadium (formerly Twickenham) as George Ford’s missed last-play drop goal sealed the win for the world number three All-Blacks.

After this test, Ireland will host Argentina and Fiji before finishing off their series with the 150th Anniversary test against Australia.

When and where is Ireland’s first Autumn Nations Series test against New Zealand?

Ireland play the New Zealand All-Blacks at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Friday, November 8.

Kick-off is scheduled for 8.10pm.

Where can I watch the Ireland-All Blacks game?

All matches will be live on Virgin Media in the Republic of Ireland and on TNT Sports for viewers north of the border.