Ireland v Fiji: Match details, kick-off times and how to watch as Ireland aim to build on Argentina win

Ireland's Nick Timoney is pulled back by Fiji's Sam Matavesi (right) as he runs with the ball during the Autumn International match at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland. Picture date: Saturday November 12, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story RUGBYU Ireland. Photo credit should read: Niall Carson/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.

Fiji come to the Aviva Stadium with a newfound confidence, stemming from a stellar World Cup that saw them put England to the pin of their collar and just miss out on a place in the final four in France.

Ireland for their part have yet to set the world alight.

Defeat to New Zealand cost them their world number one spot, although France’s victory over The All Blacks combined with narrow Irish victory over Argentina has seen Ireland slot in behind South Africa at number two.

Fiji players celebrate the final whistle after defeating England at Twickenham in August 2023. (David Davies/PA)

Despite much criticism for Jack Crowley, Andy Farrell’s side have failed to score in both matches this window after the Munster man had been substituted.

Attention now turns to Leinster’s 21-year-old prodigy Sam Prendergast, who is in from the start.

What time is kick-off for Ireland’s Autumn Nations’ Series clash against Fiji?

Kick-off in the Aviva Stadium is at 15:10, tomorrow, Saturday November 22.

Where can I watch Ireland v Fiji?

The match will be broadcast live on Virgin Media (coverage from 14:30) and TNT Sports, while RTÉ will provide radio coverage for those on the go.

What to expect for Ireland v Fiji?

In short, action. Fiji will throw the ball around, but their set piece has improved massively in recent years, and they will be sure to target Ireland’s lineout, particularly with Gus McCarthy making his debut.

Cian Healy will not break the Irish cap record, at least not yet, with Ulster's Tom O'Toole covering for Andrew Porter on the Irish bench.

The forecasted wind and rain may inhibit the Pacific Islanders’ magic offloading game, but they have been bullish all week, and will draw on a narrow 23-20 defeat in 2017.

The bookies handicap is 19 points. A disjointed Ireland performance amidst a number of changes could see the away side come a little closer.