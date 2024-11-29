Ireland v Australia: Match details, where to watch and all you need to know as Joe Schmidt returns to the Aviva Stadium

Former Ireland boss Joe Schmidt will return to Dublin as head coach of Australia

Joe Schmidt’s Australia arrive in Dublin this week ahead of Ireland’s Autumn Nations Series finale.

It was a much improved Ireland side that defeated Fiji, with Sam Prendergast and Gus McCarthy impressing on their full debuts in green.

Andy Farrell labelled the win “very pleasing”, but he has caused a few surprises in his matchday 23.

The Irish head coach stated that “the best is yet to come”, with Australia coming in off the back of defeat to Scotland at Scottish Gas Murrayfield.

Australia have defeated England in this window however, and this will be their last Test match before Andy Farrell’s British and Irish Lions head Down Under.

When and where is Ireland v Australia in the Autumn Nations’ Series?

Ireland v Australia kicks off at 3:10pm in the Aviva Stadium, on Saturday November 30.

Where can I watch Ireland v Australia?

Virgin Media 1 will have free to air TV coverage, with build-up starting at 2:00pm.

Prop Tadhg Furlong has missed Ireland’s entire 2024 Autumn Nations Series. (Adam Davy/PA)

Is there team news for Ireland v Australia?

Sam Prendergast has been given another chance to impress at out-half, with Jack Crowley joining Garry Ringrose, Peter O’Mahony and potential record-breaker Cian Healy on the bench.

Gus McCarthy is set to earn his second cap, with namesake Joe in the second row alongside James Ryan. Ulster’s Iain Henderson makes the bench, as does Tom O’Toole.

Tadhg Furlong once again misses out, as do Jacob Stockdale, Jamie Osbourne and Ryan Baird - all due to injury.

From an Aussie perspective, Joe Schmidt has put his stamp on things since taking over from Eddie Jones’ World Cup nightmare. He makes six changes in all from Scottish Gas Murrayfield.

Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii - a convert from rugby league - has been exceptional at 13, and has recovered from injury. The backfield battle will be fascinating, as the Wallabies back three features the imposing Andrew Kellaway and Tom Wright.

Max Jorgensen has been preferred to former Leicester wing Harry Potter on the left wing.

Angus Bell is one of the world’s finest looseheads, while Rob Valentini is a real force at blindside flanker.

What to expect?

Ireland’s last encounter against Joe Schmidt saw New Zealand really attack the breakdown. Obsessive in that area, he will be desperate to prevent any clean Irish ball.

Ireland thrived in that area against Fiji, which was a large part of them looking back to their best. Captain Caelan Doris had his finest performance in a while, and he will need another one if Ireland are to get on the front foot.

Australia’s last visit to Dublin saw Jack Crowley kick the winning penalty. Andy Farrell will hope the threat of Sam Prendergast can push the Cork man into another big performance.

Expect Australia to go to the air quite frequently. Hugo Keenan is generally safe as houses, but James Lowe and Mack Hansen will require some big takes to stem Australian momentum, particularly under the new World Rugby regulations that enable more one-on-one contests.

The bookies predict an Irish win by a margin of 14 points.