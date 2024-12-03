“I hope that I have brought the games to life down the years ” Veteran broadcaster Jim Neilly recalls highlights as IRFU reach milestone

Ulster head coach Harry Williams celebrates with his players after their win over Colomiers in the 1999 Heineken Cup final at Lansdowne Road

Jim Neilly has been commentating on Irish rugby for over 40 years. Triple Crowns, Grand Slams, European Cups, even Wooden Spoons, Jim has not just seen it all at first-hand but has also eloquently described the action to those listening or watching in their homes or rugby clubs

Some of Neilly’s personal highlights include Ireland’s Triple Crown success of 1982 and 1985. A first Dublin win over in New Zealand in 2018. But Neilly’s stand-out moment didn’t come from the national side. It was when Ulster, when against all the odds were crowned European champions in January 1999.

However, instead of receiving the plaudits that they deserved, Ulster had to listen to detractors who claimed that the win was tainted because of a boycott from English and Welsh teams.

Criticism that Neilly finds very unfair.

“But a lot of people say that they were very lucky because there were no English teams in it and Cardiff and Swansea weren’t in it. But when you beat Toulouse twice, Stade Francais in the semi-final, and then beat Colomiers in the final, who are very good teams, then you fully deserve to be European champions.”

After making a breakthrough on the club front, Irish rugby was now screaming out for a breakthrough on the international scene.

And when it came, it came in the unlikeliest of settings.

The Parc de Princes in Paris has been the venue for some of Irish rugby’s most gruesome defeats.

But a new venue in the Stade de France and a new group of players led by Brian O’Driscoll soon changed all of that in 2000.

O’Driscoll’s hat-trick helped Ireland to an historic 27-25 win and the landmark victory helped to lay the foundations of the success that we enjoy today as one of the world’s top sides.

Paul McIntyre with Jim Neilly.

“I went to the old Parc de Princes for exactly 20 years, and I never saw Ireland win. I went to Paris for 20 years, had a lot of fun, drank some decent wine, but never saw Ireland win,” continued Neilly on this breakthrough victory.

“And then along came 2000. The first time they moved to the Stade de France and along comes yer man, and doesn’t he score a hat-trick which will live for ever in the memory.

“And that maybe kicked started things. They were no longer afraid of going to Paris and of course, they’ve had some momentous victories in Paris. Mainly Johhny Sexton’s drop goal not that long ago (2018) after 44 phases sealed the game for Ireland. What a day that was,” enthused Neilly.

As well as being Ireland’s first poster boy for rugby, O’Driscoll would go on to became a world superstar. He was capped 133 times by Ireland and in addition to captaining Ireland, O’Driscoll also skippered the Lions.

Ireland’s Brian O’Driscoll leaves the pitch after his final home international (Brian Lawless/PA)

His all-action style always had both opposition and supporters guessing as to what his next move would be.

But for Ireland’s best, Neilly has gone back to the amateur days for his pick.

“I wouldn’t disagree with my late and most wonderful friend Bill McLaren.

“Bill said the greatest rugby player he ever saw in his life was Mike Gibson. And I wouldn’t disagree. Followed closely by Brian O’Driscoll.

“I never saw enough of Jack Kyle. I saw a little of Jack Kyle when I was a wee boy at primary school. And Jack Kyle by all accounts was a superb player.

“You couldn’t go past Willie John (McBride). You couldn’t go past Syd Millar. Paul O’Connell was a phenomenal player. And lots of others who were world class and played for the Lions and captained the Lions.

“But all-round, Gibson could do anything. His level of fitness was beyond anything around at the time. He took great pride in his fitness. He took great pride in his skills. Michael Gibson was the consummate professional a long time before the game stopped being amateur. I would have to say that Mike Gibson was the best Irish player I ever saw.

“He was light years ahead of his time.”

Currently rugby in Ireland is as popular than ever.

The four provinces are enjoying healthy attendances and are regularly competing on both domestic and European fronts, while the national team are currently ranked as one of the world’s best.

A far cry from 15-20 years ago when a 20-point defeat to New Zealand would’ve been seen as an acceptable result. Currently Ireland sit second in the world’s rankings, but prior to the recent defeat to New Zealand, Ireland occupied the coveted number one spot.

“We’ve beaten South Africa, albeit in the last minute of the second test last summer.

“They weren’t number one in the world just because someone beat so and so, and Ireland slipping in the back door. They will want to show that their number one status is totally justified.

“And far from giving particularly South Africa and New Zealand, who are the powerhouses in world rugby professionally and before that as amateurs, you know, long gone are the days when we could keep these boys to 20-points, we’d be doing really well. They’ll now be thinking that about Ireland.”

In October 2020, Neilly’s work in broadcasting was recognised when he was awarded an MBE in the Queen’s birthday honours list.

Speaking at the time Neilly said: “I hope that I have brought the games to life down the years.”

And for those of us who have had the pleasure of listening to Jim’s commentary over the last six decades, few would dispute that.