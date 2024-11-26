Gus McCarthy happy to answer Ireland’s late call amid deep pool of hooker talent

Gus McCarthy (2) receives a pat on the back from teammate Mack Hansen after scoring a try on his debut at the weekend.

As far as debuts go, few will ever have an impact such as Gus McCarthy’s.

Scored a try. Had a hand in four others. Played the full 80 minutes. And to top it all off, he finished the game at open-side flanker having begun the game at hooker.

“Finishing the back row, yeah. I saw Ro (Ronan Kelleher) coming on and I was staying on. It was a bit of a shock but you know,” admitted the Ireland debutant.

“I was delighted to stay on as long as possible and relish the experience. I had some incredible memories already of the day but to finish means it’s a day I’ll cherish for ever.”

It’s a day that the Blackrock man certainly won’t forget in a hurry.

Prior to this season, McCarthy has only experienced 25 minutes of action at professional level. And Saturday’s try scoring debut topped off a whirlwind start to the season, a season that saw him start ranked fifth in the Leinster pecking order of hookers.

“I only think I played 25 minutes last year. But you know, this year I’ve got a bit of game time. I’ve played in about five games, but of course the step-up is big from club to international level. I found it tiring out there. But I think I credit myself to having good fitness so I played the 80, but I was blowing it at the end.

“As well as Dan (Sheehan) and Ronan, there’s two other great hookers in John McKee and Liam Barron at Leinster.

“I’m still competing with a lot like. With the five of us it’s very competitive. Anyone can step up and perform as we’ve seen with the lads the last few years.

“So, I just said to myself when I was speaking with my parents and my dad especially, just any opportunity I get I just have to try and take it. Can’t wait around for any chances, especially in training. I just have to put my best foot forward and impress the coaches when I get the chance,” said the former Ireland under 20′s captain.

With so few senior minutes under his belt, no one was more surprised than the call up than McCarthy himself.

When he got the call last weekend, his initial goal was to be the 24th man in the warm-up so he could get the feel of being involved on matchday.

Simon Easterby,(right) and Ireland head coach Andy Farrell (Mike Egerton/PA)

But little did he know that Andy Farrell had bigger plans for him.

“When Faz named the team on Monday I was incredibly surprised.

“I only got the call on Sunday evening around 7 that I was coming back in on Monday. I thought I was going to be back in Leinster this week. So, when I got the call that I was going to be coming back into camp I mainly thought I would get the chance to be 24th man and experience the matchday experience.

“But when Faz put up the team I was full of emotions. I was incredibly excited but also nervous.”

If McCarthy was feeling any pre-match nerves, they certainly weren’t on show. His first lineout was throw was adjudged to have been not straight. But not even this harsh call was going to ruin what was a big day for the McCarthy family.

“I had loads of family and friends there and I got to see a few of them after the game which was really really special. Singing the anthems and hearing the anthems for the first time was really really special and something I’ll remember for a long long time.

“And I’ll relish this and hope to get the chance to play again.”