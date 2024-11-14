Gregor Townsend says Tom Jordan can keep improving with Bristol

Gregor Townsend backed Tom Jordan to keep going from strength to strength after the new Scotland recruit agreed to join Bristol next season.

The New Zealand-born 26-year-old has burst onto the international scene in impressive fashion this month after becoming eligible following five years of residency in Scotland with Ayrshire Bulls and current club Glasgow.

It emerged this week that versatile back Jordan – a stand-off who has played at full-back in his first two Test outings against Fiji and South Africa – will sign for Bristol next summer, although the deal is yet to be officially confirmed by either club.

Your Scotland side to take on Portugal at Scottish Gas Murrayfield

“I knew about it last week,” said Scotland head coach Townsend of Jordan’s impending move. “I know he had a big decision to make last week, and he’s obviously thought about it a lot and then informed Glasgow.

“But he managed to put that decision, which must have been really tough for him, to one side and deliver a very good performance (against South Africa).”

Townsend acknowledged Jordan’s departure will be a blow for Glasgow but believes it reflects well on Scotland that several of their players, including recently-appointed captain Sione Tuipulotu, have attracted interest from elsewhere.

“Yes, it’s a positive that players are getting offers from other clubs,” he said.

“It’s not so much a positive if players are leaving, but two weeks ago, Sione was announced as staying at Glasgow, so that was a key signing for Glasgow.

“I know Glasgow will be disappointed to lose someone of Tom’s ability and his versatility, but we have players who play outside of Scotland and perform well for us at national level. I’m sure Tom will continue to grow wherever he plays next year.

“I’m sure he’ll keep pushing himself over this next period in our camp. But also when he’s back at Glasgow to get better and better.”

Jordan is the only player who started against South Africa to retain his place for Saturday’s match against Portugal after Harry Paterson, who was due to start at full-back this weekend, got injured in training on Wednesday.

Glasgow lock Alex Samuel and Edinburgh back-rower Ben Muncaster will both make their Test debuts, while Glasgow centre Stafford McDowall will skipper the side, assisted by vice-captains Luke Crosbie and George Horne.

Other notable inclusions are Sale wing Arron Reed and front-rowers Paddy Harrison and Will Hurd, who are all set to win their third caps, while Northampton centre Rory Hutchinson makes his first appearance since the 2022 summer tour of Argentina.

Captain Stafford. The Glasgow Warriors man gives his immediate reaction to being named as captain for this Saturday.

Arguably the most eye-catching name on the team-sheet, however, is Freddy Douglas, the 19-year-old Edinburgh back-rower who has never played a competitive game at club level but is in line to become Scotland’s youngest debutant since 1963 if he gets off the bench.

“We want him to just deliver and play the game that we’ve seen him play at Under-20s for Scotland, and also Edinburgh A, and how he’s trained with us,” Townsend added.

“He has got the mindset we believe that is ready for Test rugby. We see it as an opportunity for him. We believe in what he can bring to our team this weekend but also in the future.”