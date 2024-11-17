Gatland ‘comfortable’ with ‘best decision for Welsh rugby’ as pressure mounts

Wales head coach Warren Gatland says he is comfortable with “whatever the best decision for Welsh rugby is” as speculation about his future intensified following a 52-20 defeat against Australia.

Gatland said he had spoken with Welsh Rugby Union executive director of rugby Nigel Walker and WRU chair Richard Collier-Keywood in the changing room after the game.

While he did not give details of those conversations, Gatland said he did not know when asked at his post-match press conference if he thought he would be in charge for next Saturday’s clash against world champions South Africa.

Wales slumped to a record 11th successive Test match loss – the worst results sequence in their 143-year international rugby history – while Gatland has overseen just six wins from 23 Tests since returning for a second stint as head coach.

“Whatever the best decision for Welsh rugby is I am more than comfortable with that,” Gatland said. “Whatever the best decision is, and whether that’s to make a change to bring some positivity back into the game, I would support 100 per cent.

“If that means me, I am comfortable with that.”

Asked if he still had the fight in him, Gatland added: “Absolutely. I do it because I love being involved in the game. I have so many good memories of my time in Wales.

“I am incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved in the past, particularly in terms of World Cups. It’s challenging at the moment. I am only human, so I ask myself if it’s the right thing to do. But I am happy doing it.

“I am more than comfortable supporting the best decision the Welsh Rugby Union will make. It’s about talking to the right people and making the right decisions, whether that’s from the union perspective or my family.

“I love being involved in the game. I love doing what I’m doing. I don’t know why everyone is looking for the one right answer and the one right question that makes the headline.

“What I do care about massively is Welsh rugby, the people and the friends I’ve made. The future of the game.

“Let’s make sure we make the best decision for Welsh rugby. If that’s me moving on, if that’s the best decision, I am fine.

“If we go ‘no, we don’t want to do that’, then there are things and strategies we can put in place so hopefully we can work collectively together, maybe take back a bit of control that we have lost a little bit.

Speaking earlier to TNT Sports, Gatland said: “I will have a chat with a few people about what happens from here. Myself, my wife. We have made lots of sacrifices as a family.

“I want the best decision to be made about Welsh rugby. If that’s about me going and that’s the best decision, then make the decision. We will talk about that and make that together.”

Australia overcame a 20-minute red card for centre Samu Kerevi as hooker Matt Faessler and full-back Tom Wright each scored a hat-trick of tries, while lock Nick Frost and centre Len Ikitau also claimed touchdowns, with fly-half Noah Lolesio landing six conversions.

Wales briefly fought back from an alarming early 19-point deficit through an Aaron Wainwright try, plus two Gareth Anscombe penalties and a conversion, with centre Ben Thomas scoring a late try that Sam Costelow converted, but there was no escaping another comprehensive setback.

During his first period in charge, Gatland masterminded World Cup semi-final appearances, Six Nations titles and Grand Slams, yet Wales are still without a win since the 2023 World Cup.

But just over a year after beating Australia 40-6 in the World Cup, they were left to reflect on conceding 50 points to them for a first time at home and the most the Wallabies have scored in Cardiff.