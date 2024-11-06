Gareth Anscombe says Wales will be wary of Fiji’s firepower

Gareth Anscombe is likely to have a key role to play for Wales against Fiji

Gareth Anscombe has underlined the challenge facing Wales when they look to open their Autumn Nations Series campaign with victory over Fiji.

The countries clash for the first time since an epic 2023 World Cup pool game in Bordeaux that Wales won 32-26.

Wales, though, had to make a staggering 253 tackles in the match and withstand a ferocious Fiji fightback from 18 points adrift that included a last-gasp missed opportunity when unmarked centre Semi Radradra spilled possession.

Fiji are consistently dangerous opponents even though they have only beaten Wales once in 14 attempts, and will arrive in Cardiff aiming to pile further misery on Warren Gatland’s team.

Wales have lost nine successive Tests since defeating Georgia during the last World Cup and it will be a record-equalling reversal of 10 in a row if Fiji triumph on Sunday.

“They have got so many world-class athletes,” said Anscombe, who looks set to start at fly-half for Wales this weekend.

“They are not a side that requires too much shape or structure because they have got so much firepower.

“They can beat you one on one and once they are in behind you they are very hard to stop. They are a huge test and probably don’t get the credit they deserve.

“It is going to take a massive performance from us to come out on the right side of it. They are a dangerous side and it is going to take a real disciplined performance from us.”

Head coach Gatland is set to name his starting line-up on Friday, with Anscombe likely to be among a number of experienced players returning after missing the summer tour of Australia.

Scrum-half Tomos Williams, locks Will Rowlands and Adam Beard, plus flanker Jac Morgan – 162 caps between them – are also probable starters when Wales kick off an autumn schedule that also features Principality Stadium appointments with Australia and South Africa.

Tomos Williams (centre) has been in outstanding form for his club Gloucester (David Davies/PA)

Wales assistant coach Jonathan Humphreys said: “If we get the processes and everything about what we try and do on a day-to-day basis right, then we have got more chance of getting over the line and getting that win.

“The thing that we can’t do is just focus on an outcome. This game is about minute by minute, second by second, and if we end up with a great process and get an ugly win, we will take that.

“We’ve had some really good experience back, which has helped the group in terms of taking ownership of what happens on and off the field.”

Fiji opened their autumn campaign with a 57-17 defeat against Scotland but their top Europe-based players were unavailable for that fixture as it fell outside World Rugby’s Test window.

Radradra, squad co-captain Waisale Nayacalevu, Racing 92 wing Josua Tuisova, Saracens prop Eroni Mawi and Gloucester forward Albert Tuisue are among those set to bolster Fiji’s bid for a first victory over Wales in Cardiff.

“They are incredibly dangerous,” Humphreys added. “Once they get behind you it is so difficult to stop.

“We have got a huge amount of respect for them, but the first port of call is us.

“If we get that right then we will be okay but if we get over-anxious about what they could bring, we are sort of going away from what we need to do to win.”