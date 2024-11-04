Former Scotland captain Stuart Hogg admits domestic abuse

Former Scotland captain Stuart Hogg has admitted abusing his estranged wife over the course of five years.

Hogg, 32, had been due to stand trial at Selkirk Sheriff Court on Monday but pleaded guilty to a single charge when he appeared at the court.

The father-of-four arrived at Selkirk Sheriff Court accompanied by his parents and admitted a single charge of domestic abuse against his estranged wife, Gillian Hogg, between 2019 and 2024.

Hogg, who plays for French club Montpellier, will be sentenced on December 5 at Jedburgh Sheriff Court.