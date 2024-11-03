England will ‘take their medicine’ but statement win is coming – Maro Itoje

Maro Itoje says England are moving in the right direction against New Zealand

Maro Itoje has assured England fans that the team are closing in on the statement win needed to justify claims that progress is being made under Steve Borthwick.

England endured a dramatic 24-22 defeat by New Zealand at Allianz Stadium on Saturday, placing them on the back foot for the remaining autumn Tests against Australia, South Africa and Japan.

Outside of a glorious victory over Ireland in March, they have developed the habit of building winning positions against top opposition only to throw the game away in the closing stages.

Demonstrating this trend is that their three consecutive defeats by the All Blacks under Borthwick have been by a combined total of 10 points – and on each occasion they led in the final quarter.

Maro Itoje carries the ball into New Zealand’s defence at Twickenham (Gareth Fuller/PA)

“We will get there. We have to lick our wounds and take our medicine at the moment, but this team is building in a positive direction,” Saracens lock Itoje said.

“I have been part of a few teams and you get a sense of when a team is moving in the right direction.

“I think we are growing in the right areas of the game, we are aggressive in attack and there is a general feel of confidence and vibe amongst the players.

“We have had some agonising losses, but this is a different team to what it was 18 months ago with the way we play, the endeavour we show.

“Sometimes in the past when we lost, they were clear losses and we were clutching at straws. I don’t feel we are clutching at straws now. We lost but we’re close.

Attention turns to Australia 👊 Asher Opoku-Fordjour and Charlie Ewels have been called into Steve Borthwick's 36-player squad, as preparations begin for our second #AutumnNationsSeries match.@O2 | #WearTheRose pic.twitter.com/gm7ZWRru10 — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) November 3, 2024

“It did not feel like we were playing a team that was by far better than us and we were surviving.

“We actually felt we deserved to win the game but ultimately we didn’t and that’s the most important thing.

“But I do feel like we are genuinely moving in the right direction. Unfortunately we will have to take our medicine now, but I think we will get it.”

Sale’s England Under-20 prop Asher Opoku-Fordjour has been called up as loosehead cover following the retirement of Joe Marler. The uncapped Opoku-Fordjour will provide cover for Ellis Genge and Fin Baxter.