England face USA in 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup opener

England will kick off the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup against the United States at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light.

The August 22 opener launches a 24-match pool phase, with hosts England – ranked number one in the world – also facing Samoa in Northampton eight days later and Australia in Brighton on September 6.

The four quarter-finals will be split between Ashton Gate, Bristol and Exeter’s Sandy Park, with Ashton Gate also staging both semi-finals before Twickenham hosts the final on Saturday, September 27.

Diving into Pool A Here's when and where the Red Roses will be playing their Pool fixtures at Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 – and a look at how the whole draw is structured 🙌🌹#RWC2025 | @rugbyworldcup — Red Roses (@RedRosesRugby) October 22, 2024

York’s Community Stadium will hold games involving England’s two expected main rivals – reigning champions New Zealand and Canada – on the tournament’s opening weekend, while a Pool B showdown between Wales and Scotland is set for the Salford Community Stadium on August 23.

Wales and Scotland remain in Greater Manchester for their second round of matches, before heading to Exeter and respective pool finales against Fiji and Canada.

Resurgent Ireland, conquerors of New Zealand in the recent WXV 1 tournament, end their pool campaign against the Black Ferns in Brighton on September 7 after earlier appointments with Japan and Spain.

All games takes place across six weekends, with the majority having afternoon kick-off times, and teams will have a minimum of six days between fixtures to optimise player welfare and team performance.

The moment we’ve all been waiting for 🤩 Here is the match schedule for #RWC2025 🧵 Pool A kicks off with hosts England playing USA in Sunderland#ThisEnergyNeverStops pic.twitter.com/FVRCKhlLVG — Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) October 22, 2024

Also confirmed in the schedule are six double-header fixtures, while Brazil – the first South American team to qualify for a Women’s Rugby World Cup – start their campaign against South Africa.

“The confirmation of the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 match schedule brings a wave of excitement as fans in the host nation and around the globe can now mark their calendars for this era-defining tournament,” Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 managing director Sarah Massey said.

“With thrilling match-ups and unforgettable moments guaranteed across the length and breadth of the country, the stage is set for the world’s top teams to showcase the very best of women’s rugby.”

England are unbeaten since losing to New Zealand in the World Cup final two years ago, and they recently retained the WXV 1 title by defeating Canada in Vancouver.