Composed Ireland impress Andy Farrell in thumping win over Fiji

Andy Farrell cut a more relaxed and happier demeanour when he addressed the press on Saturday evening. And the head coach had every right to be.

After two off-colour performances over the last two weeks, (admittingly more against New Zealand than last week’s win over Argentina), Ireland delivered a more rounded performance to dispatch a poor Fiji outfit 52-17.

Ireland brought more fluency into their game and never let their foot off the gas on their way to running in eight tries. And their much-maligned discipline also improved. After hitting the 13-mark in their last two weeks, Ireland’s penalty count dropped into single figures while Fiji finished with the grand total of 17.

But it was what Ireland brought in open play that impressed the Ireland coach the most.

“I think the composure that we showed throughout to score some lovely tries you know,” said Farrell when asked what was most satisfying aspect of the win.

“I think there was a good mixture wasn’t there as far as the maul is concerned and set-piece. And we played some nice rugby. With overlaps, playing through them or around them and obviously our kicking game etc. There was a nice mix to get the big scoreline.”

Farrell was also delighted on how his side handled the aggression of the Fijians.

Always noted for their showboating, Farrell feels like their physical side often gets overlooked.

“And that’s the thing about Fiji. It is that first and foremost with them. Everyone thinks its fancy rugby, and offloading rugby. They are unbelievably tough and aggressive.

“I mean one of the messages at half-time about our first up tackles, one on one tackles; because they are strong you know. They challenge you. And there’s no better way of putting that to use than at the breakdown and it was ferocious at the breakdown. It must’ve been pretty hard to referee on the back of 15 penalties away. So, I was glad we kept our composure.”

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell is preparing for the visit of Australia (Brian Lawless/PA)

Farrell also used the test to mix things up selection wise. In all there were seven changes from last week’s win over Argentina.

Debuts were handed to Leinster hooker Gus McCarthy and Ulster loose forward Cormac Izuchukwu. There were recalls for Bundee Aki and Jacob Stockdale while Jamie Osborne and Sam Prendergast gained further test match experience.

Osborne’s day was cut short to a shoulder injury which paved the way for Ciaran Frawley who also served notice to the coaches that his below par performance against the All-Blacks was nothing more than a mere blip.

Its all given Farrell and co a selection headache ahead of the final November test against Australia. Operating at full back as opposed to out-half, Frawley continually attacked Fiji on the front foot and at more often than once, filled in at out-half allowing Prendergast to become a second playmaker.

But it’s the out-half position that will get tongues wagging this week. Jack Crowley has been first choice since Johnny Sexton’s retirement, but Prendergast has closed the gap on him over the last two-weeks and a fascinating battle between the two looks on the cards.

It’s all resulted in some welcome headaches for the coaching ticket.

“Yeah. It’s exactly what we want. We’ve a big game coming up. That’s what you’d hope. If it was easy with a big game coming up it probably means that your squad isn’t in good health,” added Farrell.

“We’ll do what’s right for the team. That’s what we have to do. Sam played really well. Jack did as well the other day. We have a few selection headaches that’s for sure.”