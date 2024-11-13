Ciarán Frawley and Bundee Aki axed as Andy Farrell shuffles deck for Argentina

For Bundee Aki, Ciarán Frawley, Iain Henderson and Conor Murray, defeat to New Zealand has not been without consequence. Argentina are an improvement on what Ireland have come to expect from the South American side in recent times.

Andy Farrell was always going to shuffle the deck. Frawley bore the brunt of criticism in what was a harsh lesson. It’s only a matter of months since his drop goal clinched a rare win on South African soil.

On Friday last he was a fallen soldier. Seven days later he will be little other than a spectator.

One man’s loss is another’s opportunity. The exciting prospect that is Sam Prendergast will get his debut from the bench, as will another Leinsterman in the shape of tighthead prop Thomas Clarkson.

Former Campbell College man Tom O’Toole has unsurprisingly been ruled out after a head knock against the All Blacks, and Tadhg Furlong has yet to recover from injury, opening the door for Clarkson.

Perhaps surprisingly it’s an unchanged pack, with Ryan Baird failing to squeeze James Ryan, Joe McCarthy or Tadhg Beirne out of the starting XV. He takes a slot on the bench having missed out last week altogether.

Having received much criticism for their kicking game last week, there is only one change in the Irish back division, with Robbie Henshaw in for Aki at 12, while Craig Casey is preferred to Murray as the scrum-half in reserve.

Hugo Keenan, James Lowe and Mack Hansen continue in the back three, with Garry Ringrose forging a well-established partnership with Henshaw in the centre.

Jack Crowley is backed at fly-half, partnering Ireland’s best player in defeat last week in the shape of Jamieson-Gibson Park.

Peter O’Mahony is also on the bench, as is Cian Healy, who will equal Brian O’Driscoll’s Ireland cap record of 133 if and when he enters the fray in Dublin. Jamie Osborne is once again the utility man at 23.

Caelan Doris will lead the side from number eight for a second week running.

Ireland side to face Argentina:

Andrew Porter Rónan Kelleher Finlay Bealham Joe McCarthy James Ryan Tadhg Beirne Josh Van der Flier Caelan Doris ©

Jamieson Gibson-Park Jack Crowley James Lowe Robbie Henshaw Garry Ringrose Mack Hansen Hugo Keenan



Replacements:

Rob Herring, Cian Healy, Thomas Clarkson, Ryan Baird, Peter O’Mahony, Craig Casey, Sam Prendergast, Jamie Osborne