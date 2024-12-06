Bonus points on the cards for Leinster, Munster and Connacht in European openers

Craig Casey will look to continue a strong Ireland campaign as Munster host Stade Francais. (Pic: Brian Little)

Investec Champions Cup

Munster v Stade Francais

(SAT, Thomond Park, 5:30pm)

Bristol Bears v Leinster

(SUN, Ashton Gate, 5:30pm)

European Rugby Challenge Cup

Connacht v Zebre

(SAT, Dexcom Stadium, 8pm)

To all sporting no-hopers out there, you might say it’s about time that the man on the bench was the centre of attention.

But it would be a cynical way of framing a Leinster debut for a man of six-foot-five and 16 stone, a man almost 70 caps deep for none other than the All Blacks.

It was fitting of New Zealand’s ‘no d***heads’ policy that there was no helicopter ride around the capital once he touched down on Irish soil. A lift with Tadhg Furlong, that’ll do just fine.

Furlong himself remains sidelined for the clash in Bristol, who intriguingly start AJ MacGinty and have Kieran Marmion in reserve, two former Connacht stars.

For Leo Cullen’s side, the limelight will be on Sam Prendergast once again as the 21-year-old fights for the Irish 10 shirt ahead of February’s Six Nations.

Caelan Doris is given a rare rest, but he will be sure to make a big bench impact, while Josh Van Der Flier is included in the back-row after playing all of Ireland’s Autumn Nations’ Series matches.

Verdict: Leinster by 22

Before kick-off in England, Munster open their campaign at home to Stade Francais. It is the first real big test since Graham Rowntree’s departure, and although the French outfit are not what they once were, Munster failed to cope with a similar Bayonne outfit last year.

The Paris based outfit are third bottom of the Top 14, and Munster will look to full-back Shane Daly to inflict damage on his 100th appearance for the province, with Thaakir Abrahams starting his first European match on the wing.

Tadhg Beirne, like Doris, will be in the unusual position of watching from the wings, as Paul O’Connell’s nephew Evan starts at lock.

Munster have opted for a six-two split, with Jack O’Donoghue and John Hodnett some of the heavy hitters alongside Beirne on the bench. Conor Murray is out injured, as Craig Casey starts off the back of an impressive Ireland campaign.

Verdict: Munster by 8

Connacht are also in action under Saturday night lights in Galway in the Challenge Cup, and although conditions will be testing, winds will drop to half the speed that Storm Darragh brought amidst a red weather warning on Friday night.

With Italian outfit Zebre in town, Pete Wilkins has opted to rest a host of Irish internationals - including Bundee Aki - as Connacht look keen to target the inter-provincial matches in the Christmas URC schedule.

Centre Cathal Forde will look to add to his four tries this season, with Irish Olympian Chay Mullins making his debut on the wing.

Caolin Blade and Paul Boyle will make their 200th and 100th appearances respectively.

Verdict: Connacht by 18