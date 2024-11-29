Andy Farrell: Handing Ireland reins to Simon Easterby will be ‘seamless’ process

Andy Farrell will lead next year’s British and Irish Lions’ series in Australia

Andy Farrell expects a “seamless” transition in the Ireland camp during his sabbatical with the British and Irish Lions.

Farrell will temporarily depart his head coach role following Saturday’s clash with Joe Schmidt’s Australia in order to lead next year’s Lions series against the same nation.

Defence coach Simon Easterby, who has overseen two Emerging Ireland tours of South Africa, is set to take interim charge of the team and will spearhead their Guinness Six Nations title defence and a subsequent summer tour.

Simon Easterby, right, will fill in for Andy Farrell (Mike Egerton/PA)

“We’ve been working together long enough now to agree on how this team needs to be driven forward with us all involved,” Farrell said of his imminent departure.

“All our ideas over the years, that will continue. Simon is unbelievably diligent and the right man for the role as far as leading from the front.

“We’ve had the experience there and we’ve seen the credentials there and we know it’s going to be a seamless one.”

Asked about the importance of signing off in victorious fashion, Farrell said: “Honestly, to me, I’ve not really give it much thought.

“The only thing that drives me on is planning for the future of this team and that’s only been at the forefront of my mind, certainly over the last six months anyway.

“It just so happens that we’re here on a big game with the last game, but after that what will be will be. We’ll turn that page when we get to it.”

Ireland began November with a deflating 23-13 defeat to New Zealand before returning to winning ways thanks to a nervy 22-19 victory over Argentina and a comprehensive 52-17 demolition of Fiji.

The visit of the Wallabies, coached by former Ireland boss Schmidt, has been arranged to mark 150 years of Irish rugby.

Farrell hopes his side end the month with a bang against opposition beaten by Scotland last weekend following wins over England and Wales.

“Our best performance of the autumn and maybe more, hopefully,” replied the Englishman, when asked what he would like to see from his team.

“That’s what you’re always wishing for, isn’t it? To progress.

“Australia are certainly progressing. I think they’ve got their DNA back.”

Sam Prendergast will make his second Test start (Niall Carson/PA)

Farrell has opted to retain rookie fly-half Sam Prendergast ahead of the returning Jack Crowley.

Crowley, who was rested against Fiji, has been Ireland’s first-choice number 10 since the retirement of Johnny Sexton after last year’s World Cup.

“This isn’t just throwing someone in and hoping to get the best out of it,” Farrell said of 21-year-old Prendergast, who made his debut against Argentina before starting against Fiji.

“I think he’s deserved it a little bit but also there’s obviously an eye on the future.

“I suppose with the two young lads (Prendergast and replacement hooker Gus McCarthy), this game won’t define them.

“It’ll be a good part of their development and that’s what you’re hoping for.”

Amid the anniversary celebrations – which will be marked by a commemorative one-off jersey – and Farrell’s send-off, it promises to be a special occasion for Cian Healy.

The 37-year-old prop, who won the first of his 133 caps in a 20-20 draw against Australia in November 2009, is poised to move ahead of Brian O’Driscoll as Ireland’s outright most-capped international after equalling the record a fortnight ago.

“What a story, playing his debut 15 years ago against Australia,” Farrell said of Healy, who is among the replacements.

“It’s fitting for both the union and for Cian and his family, so a privileged type situation for us all to be involved.

“We couldn’t make any more fuss if we tried than what we did two weeks ago, but we’ll try our best anyway.”