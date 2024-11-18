Andy Farrell eyes improvement as Ireland return to winning ways

After seeing off Argentina last Friday night at the Aviva Stadium, Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has thrown down a fresh challenge to his players for the rest of the series.

Last week Farrell challenged his players to find a positive response after they fell a humbling 10-point defeat to New Zealand. And while there were a lot to be satisfied about Friday night’s offering, the performance still fell well short of the standards set by the back-to-back Six Nations champions.

“Two more wins obviously. But two more better performances,” said Farrell.

“Be more clinical in how we finish things off and to continue to get better in most things. We’re a little bit patchy so be more consistent across the board,” he continued.

Ireland started the contest in a whirlwind fashion and raced into a 13-point lead before being pegged back to just one score. It left for a nervy finish but as Farrell explained, that’s just as much to do with the quality of opposition than his own players form taking a dip.

“I said to them before the game and at half time. That’s the nature of the game when you are playing top level opposition and I would reaffirm what I said all week.

“They are a top side. A top side. A well-balanced side. They are physical, composed. They look fit dangerous athletes but they are as cohesive a team as you’ll see in world rugby.”

“There’s quite a few of them that were disappointed with last week’s performance. I think as a whole we started the game well. The first half, was pretty good given the opposition. So, the individuals were up for that. And also, the subs did a fantastic job.”

We were also given a look into the future on Friday with debuts handed to Leinster duo Thomas Clarkson and Sam Prendergast.

Before being introduced in the 53rd minute, Clarkson was forced into a short cameo midway through the first half after prop Finlay Bealham was sent to the sin-bin and he made his presence felt early on by winning a scrum penalty.

While Clarkson has maybe slipped in from under the radar, Prendergast has been someone who has been talked about as a full international for some time. And the early signs are that the out-half will have no issues in finding a seat at rugby’s top table.

Both came in for praise from their coach afterwards but the challenge for them now is to not just settle on one cap, but to build on that and create your own legacy.

“It’s huge. And you know you obviously see the characters throughout the training sessions etc and you know they are ready for that type of occasion,”

“That type of pressure occasion. I said to them in the changing there, they came in, well because of the form they have shown this season.

“And it’s not about one cap. It’s what you do with that one cap and how hungry you are to kick on to gain more of that experience.”