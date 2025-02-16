Alex Dombrandt recalled to England squad for Scotland clash

Alex Dombrandt has been recalled to Steve Borthwick’s initial 36-man squad ahead of England’s Calcutta Cup clash with Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday.

The Harlequins number eight underlined his return to fitness on Sunday with an impressive try-scoring performance in his side’s narrow defeat to Saracens in the Premiership Cup.

Alex Coles and Henry Pollock are also added to the squad in the wake of last week’s win over France, while Curtis Langdon and Alex Lozowski are the ones to drop out.

Forwards Tom Curry and George Martin are both named in the squad having trained away from the main group after picking up minor injuries in the wake of the 26-25 win over France.

England head into the Calcutta Cup clash looking to keep alive their title hopes after bouncing back from their 27-22 round one defeat to reigning champions Ireland.

Gregor Townsend’s men, who have won the last four Calcutta Cup matches, will start in a similar position having fallen to defeat against the Irish following their opening win over Italy.