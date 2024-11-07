National Cross-Country Championships to be run over shortest ever distance

At the announcement of Belfast City Marathon’s sponsorship of next weekend’s 35th British and Irish Masters Cross Country International at Billy Neill Country Park are (from left) Roseanna Johnston (Belfast City Marathon), Stephen Scullion, Mary Slocum and Nigel Quinn (NI Masters Athletics Association)

ATHLETICS Ireland has confirmed that both the men’s and women’s National Cross-Country Championships in Enniskillen next weekend (November 17) will be raced over a distance of 7.5km, the shortest it has ever been for the men.

The change follows the directive from European Athletics last year mandating equal racing distances for both men’s and women’s races.

This was put into effect for the first time at last year’s European Cross-Country Championships in Brussels when both men’s and women’s races were contested over a distance of nine kilometres.

However, the underfoot conditions were testing and it was felt that some of the women struggled with the extra length of the race.

For that reason the distance will be reduced to 7.5km for next month’s championships in Antalya, Turkey.

The men’s and women’s U20 races will also be shortened to 4.5km while both U23 races will be contested over a 6km course.

The shortened distance should suit Ulster’s top two athletes Ciara Mageean and Nick Griggs – should they compete.

That would mean them taking part in national cross-country championships taking place on Sunday week at the Castle Irvine Estate in Irvinestown as the event doubles as the trial for teams to represent Ireland at the European Cross-Country in Turkey.

Meanwhile the Belfast City Marathon has stepped in as principal sponsor for next weekend’s 35th British and Irish Masters Cross Country International at Billy Neill Country Park. Hosted by the Northern Ireland Masters Athletics Association, the event welcomes selections from Northern Ireland, the Republic, Scotland, England and Wales for runners aged 35 and upwards grouped into five-year age bands, with the oldest category being men of 80 years of age and over.

One notable member of the Northern Ireland teams is Stephen Scullion in the M35 category. The Belfast man ran in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and is Northern Ireland record holder for the marathon.

Another outstanding NI representative is Mary Slocum who recently became F60 World Masters Athletics marathon champion in a time of 03:09:50.

The elite runners may have been the stars of the show in the Big Apple at last weekend’s 2024 New York City Marathon and there is always an interest in what shoes they were wearing.

The race was not without other interesting stories such as a world record in Crocs and a lifetime ban from all NYRR events for a well-known Youtuber and running influencer.

This weekend’s action centres on Davagh Forest in the wilds of mid-Tyrone where the Sperrin Harriers club kick off their popular Winter League with a 10km trail race.

The organisers can confirm it will not be a course suitable for competitors in Crocs!