Mulkerrins heads Irish challenge at World 4-Handball Championships while Brady adds to a stellar field

While there are a record 1,675 entries across a range of grades, from 11&Under to Over 75s, at the oneills.com World 4-Wall Handball Championships this week, the gaze of the handball community at home and abroad will be firmly fixed on the elite Open Singles divisions, which serve off today at Croke Park.

The Men’s Open Singles has attracted one of the strongest line-ups assembled this century, with 17 of the leading American, Mexican and Canadian players making the trip, augmented by the 25 best Irish male players, give or take.

Heading the field is Texas-based Galway man Martin Mulkerrins, who is currently the number one-ranked player on the American pro tour, having won five tournaments in succession.

Also in the mix are Team Ireland captain Robbie McCarthy from Westmeath, 2022 All-Ireland champion Diarmaid Nash of Clare and Boston-based Corkman Killian Carroll, a former multiple American champion who is one of the few active players to hold a win over Paul Brady.

The Cavan man, commonly regarded as the greatest 4-Wall player of all time, made a sensational return to action in the All-Ireland Championship earlier this year, powering into the final where he won the first game 21-16 against McCarthy and at one stage led 16-3 in the second before eventually succumbing to an injury which flared up midway through the second game.

Brady (45) has won this title five times, starting in 2003 in the old Croke Park arena, and is also entered this week, beginning his attempt to gild his legend even further tomorrow in the round of 32 when he meets the winner of Mayo’s Ian McLoughlin and Californian Loren Collado.

Eilise McCrory (Thomas Flinkow)

The iconic Mullahoran native moves the dial in handball circles – his return saw sell-out crowds at HQ back in April – and his presence in the draw should add considerably to what is already a stellar field, with opinion divided among handball fans as to who may go all the way.

Mexican brothers Luis and Daniel Cordova have been very prominent on the pro tour in recent seasons while 22-year-old Illinois man Ray Ure recently made the final of a pro event for the first time and is regarded as the rising star of the sport Stateside.

The Ladies Open Singles serves off on Wednesday; with Cork superstar Catriona Casey missing out due to injury, it seems wide open.

2018 world champion Martina McMahon of Limerick, who has recovered from a career-threatening back injury, will be expected to go well, as will Team Ireland captain Fiona Tully and 2022 All-Ireland champion Ciana Ní Churraoin of Galway.

The hopes of Ulster will rest on Breacach, Co Tyrone left-hander Eilise McCrory, whose attacking game is up there with the best on her day. The Open Singles matches will be streamed live on the Spórt TG4 YouTube channel from this morning (Monday) onwards.