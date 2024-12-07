Oscar Piastri on top as McLaren set the pace in Abu Dhabi

Oscar Piastri led the way in final practice (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)

McLaren continued to set the pace with another one-two in the final practice session of the 2024 Formula One season in Abu Dhabi.

Oscar Piastri had the edge over team-mate Lando Norris as Saturday’s action began, a reversal of the order of McLaren’s one-two in second practice on Friday.

The British team are battling Ferrari to claim the constructors’ championship this weekend, holding a 21-point lead over the Scuderia.

Norris, who is eight points clear of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in the race to finish second in the drivers’ standings, was just under two tenths adrift of Piastri.

Lewis Hamilton finished third fastest ahead of his final qualifying session as a Mercedes driver, with Max Verstappen fourth ahead of Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz.

Leclerc, who will have a 10-pace grid penalty for Sunday’s race after Ferrari changed his battery pack on Friday, could only post the ninth-fastest time.

Qualifying gets under way at 1400 GMT.