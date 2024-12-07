Lewis Hamilton suffers early elimination in Abu Dhabi qualifying

Lewis Hamilton was knocked out in the first round of qualifying in his final race weekend as a Mercedes driver in Abu Dhabi.

The seven-time world champion qualified only 18th, hindered by a bollard getting stuck under his Mercedes after Haas driver Kevin Magnussen knocked it into his path.

❌ ELIMINATED IN Q1 ❌ AlbonZhouHamilton ColapintoDoohan Gutting for Lewis in his final qualifying for Mercedes. Looks like he had a bollard stuck under the car on his final push lap#F1 #AbuDhabiGP pic.twitter.com/Q7H1bDCxVB — Formula 1 (@F1) December 7, 2024

“I messed that up big time guys. That was bad man, Jesus,” Hamilton said over the team radio.

Hamilton, who will join Ferrari next season after 12 years with the Silver Arrows, has struggled this season and is set to finish seventh in the drivers’ standings – the lowest position during his career.