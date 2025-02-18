Lewis Hamilton ‘invigorated’ by Ferrari move as F1 launches new season in style

Lewis Hamilton said he feels invigorated after he made his first public appearance as a Ferrari driver at Formula One’s star-studded season launch in London.

Hamilton, 40, was afforded huge cheers by the 15,000 spectators inside the O2 Arena to watch the show presented by comedian Jack Whitehall.

But in contrast to Hamilton’s warm reception, four-time world champion Max Verstappen – the driver who denied his British rival a record eighth crown in 2021 – and his Red Bull team principal Christian Horner were both subjected to boos.

As he stood in his scarlet overalls alongside new team-mate Charles Leclerc and Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur, Hamilton was asked to sum up his mood in one word.

“It is such a great night to be here to amongst all of you, ” he said.

“The word I’m thinking of is ‘invigorated’ because I feel so full of life and so much energy because everything is new.

“I’m so proud to be part of the team, something new and exciting.”

Ferrari were the penultimate of the grid’s 10 teams to be presented on to the stage with each outfit afforded a seven-minute timeslot in the two-hour show to launch the 75th year of F1. British band Take That brought the curtain down on the night’s entertainment.

Verstappen, who clashed with Hamilton on track on numerous occasions as they duelled for the 2021 world title, was jeered when his face appeared on the big screen at the beginning of the extravaganza.

Horner, in attendance with his former Spice Girl wife Geri Horner, was also subjected to boos as he stepped on stage to introduce his Red Bull team.

Hamilton’s blockbuster transfer from Mercedes to Ferrari is the major talking point ahead of the new campaign which begins in Melbourne on March 16.

The Briton makes the move 12 seasons with the Silver Arrows. He ended his two-and-a-half year winless streak at the British Grand Prix last July, but finished only seventh in the world championship, 214 points behind Verstappen, following a disappointing final campaign with the team that carried him to six of his seven titles.

Speaking earlier in the day, Verstappen – who himself is bidding to emulate Michael Schumacher by taking five consecutive crowns this season – came out in support of the former Mercedes man.

“I don’t need motivation from anyone else but it (moving to Ferrari) is nice for Lewis,” he said.

“It will provide him with a different scenery, a new motivation. And when you have been with a team for a long time, have won a lot and then had a few tough seasons, maybe your motivation is different. Now it is almost like he is reborn.

“We all know how good Lewis is and we all know how good (Hamilton’s team-mate) Charles (Leclerc) is. Ferrari have two great drivers.

“It is going to be exciting for the sport, but it (Hamilton’s potential success) will also depend on how good the car is.”

Hamilton joins a Ferrari team that were narrowly beaten to the constructors’ title by McLaren last year and with few changes to the rulebook, both Hamilton and Ferrari should be at the sharp end of the grid this year.

Hamilton is set to speak at length about his new life as a Ferrari driver at the team’s launch at Maranello on Wednesday and will get his first proper taste of the machine he hopes will deliver him a record eighth world title, and Ferrari’s first championship in nearly two decades, at the sole winter test in Bahrain next week.

And, speaking prior to Tuesday’s show, Horner said it is imperative Hamilton is not sluggish out of the blocks.

“If Lewis gets off to a good start and he gets the team around him, he will find his confidence and he could be a real contender for this world championship,” said Horner.

“He seems to be embracing his new environment. I saw his speaking in Italian the other day – or an English version of Italian – and they (the tifosi) will love him if he is quick and he delivers. He will feed off that energy. But if he doesn’t get off to a good start, it will inevitably be harder for him.”