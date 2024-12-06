Lando Norris sets pace in Abu Dhabi as Charles Leclerc hit with 10-place penalty

Lando Norris set the practice pace and McLaren were handed a further boost in their bid to secure the Formula One constructors’ championship as Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was hit with a 10-place grid penalty in Abu Dhabi.

The British team, bidding to win the title for the first time since 1998, hold a 21-point lead over Ferrari heading into this weekend’s season finale.

Realistically, the Scuderia – chasing their first crown since 2007 – will need a one-two finish on Sunday to overhaul McLaren but the chances of that happening were dealt a major blow when Leclerc’s penalty was confirmed after Friday’s opening practice session.

FP2. ✅ Another strong session in the bank as we top the leaderboard — good work, team! 💪#AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 pic.twitter.com/AbPvTfI3kV — McLaren (@McLarenF1) December 6, 2024

Ferrari were forced to change the battery pack on his car, exceeding the elements permitted to be used across the season.

Leclerc set the pace in the opening running, ahead of McLaren’s Norris. The pair are battling to finish second to Max Verstappen in the drivers’ standings, with Norris eight points ahead of Leclerc.

But it was Norris who finished the day on top of the standings as McLaren underlined their strength around the Yas Marina Circuit.

Charles Leclerc will have to take a 10-place grid penalty for Sunday’s race AP Photo/Darko Bandic) (Darko Bandic/AP)

The 25-year-old was 0.234 seconds clear of team-mate Oscar Piastri, with Carlos Sainz and Leclerc fourth and sixth respectively for Ferrari.

Verstappen complained of issues with his Red Bull car throughout the session and could only post the 17th-fastest time.

Ferrari lined up with Leclerc’s brother Arthur standing in for Sainz in FP1, making them the first brothers in F1 history to take part in a session for the same team.