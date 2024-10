I’m a three-time world champion. I know what I’m doing – Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen said he is a “three-time world champion who knows what I am doing” after Damon Hill accused him of acting like Wacky Races villain Dick Dastardly.

A fired-up Verstappen also hit back at his critics for being “bias” and “very annoying” after his driving tactics were placed in the spotlight following his combined 20-second penalty for forcing rival Lando Norris off twice in Mexico.

In the build-up to this weekend’s Brazilian Grand Prix in Interlagos – the first of four concluding rounds – 1996 world champion Hill described Verstappen as “daft and like Dick Dastardly”, adding that he was unsure if the Red Bull driver was capable of driving fairly.

Damon Hill likened Max Verstappen’s driving to that of cartoon villain Dick Dastardly (David Davies/PA)

Responding to Hill’s comments, Verstappen said: “I don’t listen to those individuals. I just do my thing. I am a three-time world champion. It is my 10th year in Formula One. I know what I am doing.

“I listen to people that are close to me and objective and not just there to stir the…I cannot say the word because I will get another (penalty).

“Some people are being very annoying, and I know who those people are and I don’t pay attention to them. Some people are biased, it is fine, and it is not my problem at the end of the day. I continue with my life and I keep performing.”

The drivers are due to meet at the penultimate round in Qatar to iron out the rules of combat with F1’s regulator, the FIA.

Verstappen continued: “It is never going to be perfect. Even if you remove rules and you get into a battle, you then want more rules, because it is not clear what is allowed or not. Then you want fewer rules, and it keeps going left and right all the time.

“Do I think it is over-regulated? Yes, the rule book is getting bigger and bigger, and I don’t think that is the right way forward.”

Norris finished second in Mexico City, with Verstappen only able to manage sixth, allowing the British driver to move to 47 points behind in the title race with 120 to play for.

Norris described Verstappen’s driving as “dangerous”, while McLaren CEO Zak Brown said the Dutchman’s attempts to keep his driver behind were “ridiculous”, adding “enough is enough”.

Norris revealed here that he has not exchanged a word with Verstappen in the 96 hours since their on-track clash.

“We’ve not spoken and I don’t think we need to,” he said. “I’ve got nothing to say. I still have a lot of respect for Max and everything he does. Not respect for what he did last weekend, but respect for him as a person and what he has achieved.

Lando Norris has not spoken to Max Verstappen since the incident in Mexico (David Davies/PA)

“But it’s not for me to speak to him. I’m not his teacher, I’m not his mentor. Max knows what he has to do. He knows he did wrong. Deep down he does. And it’s for him to change, not for me.

“The stewards did a good job. I think 99 per cent of people who watch Formula One and know Formula One agree with that. I don’t know what to expect this weekend. Obviously I hope for a cleaner battle than we had. But it’s not up to me.”

Norris could be dealt a title boost with Verstappen due to serve a five-place grid drop for Sunday’s race for changing engine parts.