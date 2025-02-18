George Russell ‘pretty clear’ on Max Verstappen stance ahead of new F1 season

George Russell has not spoken to Max Verstappen since their explosive row at last season’s final round in Abu Dhabi.

Russell said Verstappen vowed to put him “on his f****** head in the wall” – calling the Dutch driver a “bully” and adding that his comments were “unacceptable”.

Verstappen, who secured his fourth consecutive world championship last season, did not apologise, instead branding Russell a “backstabber” and “loser”.

Asked if he had cleared the air with Verstappen since the concluding race on December 8, Russell said: “No, I haven’t spoken (to him).

“I have no concerns about him or his driving – that happened last year and I want to focus on myself. But obviously things got out of line at the end of last year, and I made it pretty clear that I’m not going to take it.

“But now it’s 2025 and I’m focused on the job and the job is to win. So I’m not going to change my approach, fighting him, or fighting any other drivers. The goal is the same.”

Since the conclusion of last season, F1 drivers have been told they could be hit by race bans of extortionate fines for repeated swearing or criticism of the sport’s governing body.

The FIA’s sporting code has been updated to outline the harsher penalties, meaning drivers will risk a one-month suspension and deduction of championship points if they commit three such offences.

It comes as part of a wider crackdown on swearing by FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem. Last November, the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association – of which Mercedes’ Russell is a director – wrote an open letter asking the FIA to treat it like adults amid the sport’s swearing row.

Commenting on the FIA’s updated guidelines at F1’s season launch in London on Tuesday, Russell added: “As an individual, like I said last year, it’s obviously going quite far with everything.

“As drivers, you need to continue to show personality. I do think there’s merit in saying there is no need to swear in an environment like this – but it is difficult, especially for the guys when English isn’t their first language and the first thing you get taught are the swear words.”

Following Lewis Hamilton’s transfer to Ferrari, Russell will lead Mercedes this season when the new campaign kicks off in Melbourne on March 16. Russell will be partnered by Mercedes’ protege Kimi Antonelli, 18.

“Last year was probably my strongest season ever in Formula One and I feel I’m just getting stronger year on year,” added Russell, who finished ahead of Hamilton in the standings.

“Kimi is a super-fast driver and super-motivated. Of course, for any driver in their first year there is a lot to learn, but I’m sure it’s going to be a good season together.”