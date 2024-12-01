F1 drivers told to mind their own business and focus on racing by FIA president

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem said Formula One drivers should mind their own business following criticism of the sport’s ruler.

The build-up to the penultimate round of the season in Qatar has taken place against the backdrop of uncertainty within the FIA.

Long-standing chief steward Tim Mayer has been removed from his role by Ben Sulayem. The deputy race director for F1’s feeder series, Janette Tan, has also left her post. The upheaval comes a fortnight after F1 race referee Niels Wittich was stood down without explanation.

Prior to Sunday’s race, British driver George Russell demanded “clarity and understanding of what is going on and who is getting fired next”, while Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen have also criticised Ben Sulayem this season.

Max Verstappen, left, is among those to criticise Mohammed Ben Sulayem, right (Nigel French/PA)

But speaking in Doha, the 63-year-old Emirati said: “Do we have to tell them? When something in the teams changes, do they tell us? No, they don’t. Nobody has to. We have the rules, we follow our rules. We don’t follow someone else’s rule. Simple as this.

“Do we tell them how to drive? Do we tell them what to have as their strategy? It’s none of their business. Sorry. I respect the drivers. Let them go and concentrate on what they do best, which is race.

“They talk and then they say, ‘where are you putting the money? Why we don’t do this?’ I don’t say, ‘Oh, sorry, what about you?’

“The drivers are getting over 100 million. Do I ask where they spend it? No. It’s up to them. It’s their right. We do whatever we do with the money. It’s our business.”