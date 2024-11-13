Mark Allen awaits his semi-final opponent at Champion of Champions

Mark Allen will have to wait until Thursday before finding out his semi-final opponent at the Champion of Champions in Bolton.

The Antrim man is defending champion this week, but looked in trouble in his best-of-11 encounter with Jak Jones, with the Welshman building a 3-0 lead.

However, breaks of 72, 64, 104, 66 and 82 helped him turn the match around and although Jones reduced the deficit to 5-4 with his second century (104) of the match, Allen took frame 10 to get over the line.

His last-four opponent on Friday will come from the group of four players who will join the action on Thursday. The winner of the Shaun Murphy v Mark Selby clash will take on the winner of the match between Ronnie O’Sullivan and Xiao Guodong.

Mark Williams beat world champion Kyren Wilson 6-5 to progress to the semi-final, where he will face the player who emerges from Wednesday‘s action. That sees world number one Judd Trump meet Ding Junhui, winner of last week’s International Championship, and Ali Carter take on Neil Robertson, with the winners of those games meeting in the evening.

Next up on the WST calendar is the Victorian Plumbing UK Championship, with the qualifying action taking place in Leicester between Saturday and Thursday. Thirty-two players will emerge from that and move to York for the televised stages, which start on Saturday, November 23.