Major funding boosts for Gaelic games in Down and Cavan

Planning approval for Down GAA's centre of excellence at Ballykinlar was granted by Newry, Mourne and Down District Council in 2021

DOWN GAA’s Ballykinlar centre of excellence project has taken “a significant step” forward with the announcement of more than E15m in cross-border and EU funding.

The 30-acre development of the Ballykinlar Centre of Participation, Wellbeing and Shared Learning Hub at the former British Army base will receive €15,383,951 from the PEACEPLUS Programme. That partnership between the EU, the British and Irish governments, and the NI Executive will bring an historic, and long-awaited, project to reality.

The Ballykinlar site will include four full-size GAA grass pitches (three of them floodlit), a covered spectator seating area, indoor multi-use games area, walking trail, gym/fitness suite, heritage museum/interpretive centre, and administrative block and community facilities.

Down GAA Chairperson John Devaney said: “The confirmation of funding from the PEACEPLUS Programme is a significant step in our plans to develop what will be an iconic project at Ballykinlar…

“Ballykinlar and its history provides a fascinating backdrop. This is a place where parts of our local and national history intertwine, and we have an opportunity to reflect past, present and future in what we build and develop.

“Working alongside our project partners, we will provide a facility that will cater for community, sporting and cultural needs.”

Down chairman Jack Devaney insisted the county board remains committed to the Ballykinlar project, despite missing out on levelling-up funding from the government last year.

The project has evolved from an historic agreement between Down GAA and the Ministry of Defence, which has led to a lease for Down GAA to develop part of the Ballykinlar estate.

The Ballykinlar scheme will be developed by Down GAA as lead partner, with the support of their main project delivery partners Co-operation Ireland and County Down Rural Community Network.

Meanwhile, integration Gaelic games in Cavan has been given a major boost with Irish government financial backing for a Regional Sports Complex in Cavan town.

Funding of E19m has been announced under the Large Scale Sport Infrastructure Fund (LSSIF) for the project, which involves Cavan GAA, Ladies Football, and Camogie, along with Cavan County Council and the local Royal School.

A spokesperson for Cavan GAA stated: “This is a major stepping stone for Cavan GAA, Cavan LGFA, and Cavan Camogie, who signed a landmark memorandum of agreement for the shared facilities earlier this year.

“This is the first of many funding applications that will be required to complete this project over many phases. This is a massive investment into our future and the future of the next generation.”

This first phase of a two-phase development will provide a covered sports arena with playing pitch, spectator seating, and other ancillary accommodation; a sports centre building with changing facilities, multi-purpose rooms, reception, and ancillary accommodation; and four GAA fields, synthetic hockey/multi-sport pitch, cricket practice area/ catch-nets, all with lighting.

In total, just over E173m will be allocated from LSSIF for 35 projects across Ireland. There are two major soccer projects, with almost E25m going to the redevelopment of Dalymount Park in Dublin and E16.4m for Sligo Rovers to deliver a significant upgrade of the existing arena into a modern multi-sport stadium with community-accessible indoor facilities.

In Donegal, phase 2 of the Letterkenny Regional Hub will receive E8.7m for a GAA pitch, five-a-side pitches, and a pavilion building with a spectator stand, changing, studios, meeting, multi-purpose, and ancillary spaces.