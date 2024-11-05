Knight’s Choice prevails in Melbourne Cup thriller

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 05: Robbie Dolan riding Knight's Choice defeats Akira Sugawara riding Warp Speed and Jamie Kah riding Okita Soushi in Race 7, the Lexus Melbourne Cup - Betting Odds during Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 05, 2024 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Vince Caligiuri/Getty Images)

Knight’s Choice claimed Lexus Melbourne Cup gold as the European raiders failed to fire in the Flemington feature.

Ireland and Britain appeared to have a strong challenge for the two-mile contest with Harry Eustace’s Bendigo Cup winner Sea King and the Brian Ellison-trained Geelong Cup hero Onesmoothoperator joined by Willie Mullins’ pair of Vauban and Absurde, with all four towards the head of the betting.

None of them could land a blow though as Knight’s Choice and Japanese runner Warp Speed battled it out in the dying strides, with Irish jockey Robbie Dolan just prevailing on Knight’s Choice, who is trained in partnership by John Symons and Sheila Laxon.

Absurde fared best of the European quartet in fifth, improving on last year’s seventh place, while Vauban was 11th, Onesmoothoperator 12th and Sea King 14th of the 23 runners.

Dolan rode in Ireland for a couple of seasons before moving to Australia, where he hit the headlines off the track after featuring on TV series The Voice in 2022.

“Pinch me, I think I’m dreaming! It’s incredible, I can’t believe it,” he told Channel Nine.

“I’ve never ridden in this race before so I didn’t know what to expect, but I feel like I’ve ridden in it 10 times because I’ve ran the race in my head before I got here.

“It panned out exactly as I thought it would. I thought I’d be closer, but they went quick and I decided I ride him for luck as I know he’s got a good turn of foot.

“Sheila and John were so confident in this horse before he got to the race, a lot of people doubted him but I didn’t.”

Dolan’s father Bobby worked for Dermot Weld in Ireland and surprised his son by arriving in Australia ahead of the race.

The winning rider added: “I woke up Sunday morning and he was standing in my kitchen – I couldn’t believe it. Win, lose or draw, it was a great day for me but to win it with him here as well as my partner and daughter, I’m going to cry again!”

It was a second Melbourne Cup success for Laxon, who became the first woman to officially train the winner of the race when she saddled Ethereal to victory in 2001.

She said: “It’s fantastic, we’ve got some fabulous owners and had lots of help along the way from everyone at Macedon Lodge (training base) and people back home.

“The most special moment for me is my son John and daughter Lucy came over with their children, it’s just such an amazing experience to share it with them.”

Symons added: “This is the pinnacle of all pinnacles, we’ve just won the Melbourne Cup.”

Knight’s Choice was returned a huge outsider for the race with Warp Speed another longshot after he finished well down the field in the Caulfield Cup for trainer Noboru Takagi on his Australian bow.

Beaten just a short head, stable spokesman Kosi Kawakami told www.racing.com: “It was obviously a great run and we knew we could turn the form around, we were confident but at the same time, we just can never be sure in racing, but he proved that.

“We are very, very proud of him but at the same time, with that little margin, we just desperately wanted to win this race, the same as everyone else.”

Ex-Joseph O’Brien runner Okita Soushi was three-quarters of a length back in third for jockey Jamie Kah after racing prominently throughout.

She said: “Fantastic run. Couldn’t have asked for anything more from the horse. Got me a bit excited at the 200 (metre mark). I thought he was going to hang on, but he’s just a genuine one-pace horse, but couldn’t ask for anything more of him.”