Kerry star Kayleigh Cronin the lastest high-profile footballer to make move to AFLW

The Irish exodus to AFLW stepped up another notch today with the news that 2024 All-Ireland final Player of the Match Kayleigh Cronin will shortly sign a rookie contract with the Adelaide Crows.

The Kerry All-Star, who was shortlisted for Player of the Year after Kerry’s win over Galway, will join forces with former Mayo captain Niamh Kelly and potentially with Donegal star Amy Boyle-Carr if the out of contract three-time Ulster champion is offered a new deal.

“Kellyann will be a great addition to the group as an athlete who possesses outstanding work rate and athleticism as well as natural leadership traits,” Crows General Manager of Women’s Football Jess Burger said.

The Greater Western Sydney Giants have also recruited new Irish talent after announcing the signing of Dublin’s Grace Kos.

The former All-Ireland cross-country runner recently led Kilmacud Crokes to reach the first LGFA senior Club final in their history at Croke Park in December 14 when they will take on reigning champions Kilkerrin-Clonberne.

Kos will link up with Dublin’s Elish O’Dowd, a Leitrim native, who had an encouraging debut season in AFLW with the Giants this year.

In other news, Fermanagh ace Blaithin Bogue Bogue attended the North Melbourne Kangaroos player of the year awards this morning.