Katie Mullan steps down as Ireland Hockey captain

Ireland, captained by Katie Mullan (centre), were surprise finalists at the Women's Hockey World Cup last summer and Ireland's men hope to follow in their footsteps

Katie Mullan has announced that she is stepping away from her role as Ireland senior women’s national hockey team captain, believing “the time is right” to pass on the armband, but insists she is not yet ready to retire.

The Derry native captained Ireland for eight years and helped guide the team to the 2018 World Cup where they reached the final, the first ever Ireland team to do so in any field sport but lost out to the Netherlands 6-0 on the day.

Another historic milestone for the Ireland Hockey team came in 2020 when Mullan once again skippered the side when they reached the Tokyo Olympics, qualifying for their first ever Olympic Games.

For her contributions to Irish hockey, Mullan and her teammates received numerous accolades, including the RTÉ Sports award for Team of the Year in 2018. Mullan herself is celebrated in Irish sports for her achievements and dedication to advancing the sport at both the national and international levels.

In a statement released following the announcement, Mullan said, “Captaining Ireland has been the greatest privilege and honour of my life. For 8 unforgettable years, I’ve always focused on what’s best for the team and this decision is no different.

“I believe the time is right for me to pass on the armband. I’m not ready to retire from playing, as I feel I still have much more to give to the Irish shirt. It’s an exciting time ahead.

“Whilst I have been blessed to lead the team on some of the most historic days in Irish sport, the role has presented many challenges and moments of isolation. I am incredibly grateful to my support network for being there through the thick and thin: my parents, Brian and Cathryn, my four siblings, and granny Joy, my number one fan.

“The role has given me the unique opportunity to build strong relationships within the hockey community and with our team sponsors, all of whom are committed to supporting women in sport which is reflected in their continued help on and off the pitch.

“I want to give a particular mention to two sponsors I have built a strong personal relationship with over the years; Park Developments have fulfilled a dual career vision for the team by enabling us to transition to a semi-professional program and SoftCo who saw our potential prior to the 2018 World Cup, bringing a new level of professionalism to the environment.

“Thank you to our CEO Anne McCormack, Hockey Ireland, all the coaches and support staff I have worked closely with during my time as captain, including Gareth Grundie for his support since taking up the head coach position in recent weeks. It is great to have so many good people committed our sport.

“Nothing has made the role more special than the players, and those driving change in our leadership groups. Each day, it is the girls that have inspired me to be better, to do more. They empowered me to give everything I had to it, and I will be forever grateful to them for that.

“I am incredibly passionate about the future of hockey in Ireland and the legacy we can build. In 2018 we witnessed the potential for the sport, but we are still some distance off realising it. In my next chapter I endeavour to continue helping drive the sport to new heights.”