Irish multi-sport star Vikki Wall says AFLW Premiership win ‘hasn’t sunk in yet'

Wall, a former Meath Ladies Football star, starred for the North Melbourne Kangaroos as they won their first AFLW Premiership against the Brisbane Lions

The North Melbourne Kangaroos have today become the first expansion side to win an AFLW Premiership after hammering their 2023 conquerors the Brisbane Lions 39-9 in front of a capacity crowd under the lights at Ikon Park in Melbourne.

Never before in either the men’s or women’s competition has any side won a premiership having gone through the season undefeated.

The Kangaroos won thirteen and drew only one of their fourteen matches this season and were simply too good for the Lions.

Meath All-Ireland winner Vikki Wall who watched last year’s Grand Final on her phone when she was part of the Irish Rugby Sevens camp preparing for the Paris Olympics was in disbelief when the final siren sounded

The human wrecking ball forward, who booted two goals, admitted that the enormity of becoming a premiership player would take some time to sink in.

“It hasn’t (sunk in), no, it’s pretty unbelievable,” Wall said.

“Obviously, I wasn’t here last year but the girls were and to play like that today, I’m just so proud of everyone.

“It was an unbelievable experience to be a part of the Sevens squad and hopefully I have brought elements of that to AFLW.

“I watched the girls today at the Dubai Sevens earlier today so a big shout out to them!

“To be a part of sporting teams and teams like this, I can’t explain how I feel.

“It’s tough being away from my family back home but kicking two goals is unbelievable.”

And Wall added: “We were never comfortable until the final siren sounded.”

Cork dual star Erika O’Shea came off the interchange bench to excel at halfback for the Kangaroos.

Tipperary dual star Orla O’Dwyer and Dublin’s four-time All-Ireland winner Jennifer Dunne were both named as two of Brisbane’s best on-ground players.