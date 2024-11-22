Former Ulster and Fiji prop Veitayaki gives his thoughts as Ireland prepare to play host to Fiji at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin

20 Oct 1999: Joeli Veitayaki of Fiji performing the Fijian war dance before the Rugby World Cup quarter-final play-off match against England at Twickenham in London. England won 45-24. \ Mandatory Credit: Dave Rogers /Allsport

As Ireland prepare to host Fiji in Dublin, the Irish News took the opportunity to catch up with former Ulster and Fiji prop Joeli Veitayaki who will be watching the game with interest.

The gargantuan former prop - won 49 caps for his country, including captaining the side against Ireland at Lansdowne Road in 1995 and representing Fiji in two World Cups - is experiencing a sense of life having come full circle as he looks forward to watching his son, the prop Haereiti Hetet, follow in his footsteps as he runs onto the pitch in Dublin this weekend.

After what has been an encouraging autumn for the Pacific island nation with wins over Wales and Spain, Veitayaki is hopeful his native Fiji can lay down a marker against Andy Farrell’s men on Saturday.

“I’m so proud my son (Hetet) is following in my footsteps playing as a prop for Fiji.” Veitayaki says.

“He is only 24 and he has come a long way, he’s travelling around the world doing what he loves and keeps getting better and better with every game.

“He had the opportunity to play for New Zealand Maori but has chosen to represent Fiji and has played for the Super Rugby team Fijian Drua for the past three seasons. He’s doing very well so it’s great to see him continue to get recognition.

“He played against Scotland and came off the bench against Wales. I played for Fiji against Ireland at Lansdowne Road and it will be great to see him do the same. The stadium in Dublin is one of the best stadiums in the world and I want him to have that experience of the atmosphere in front of the fans.”

Indeed, Haereiti Hetet has a spot on the bench against Ireland on Saturday so has a very good chance of emulating his father.

LAUTOKA, FIJI - APRIL 27: Haereiti Hetet of the Fijian Drua with the ball during the round 10 Super Rugby Pacific match between Fijian Drua and Moana Pasifika at Churchill Park, on April 27, 2024, in Lautoka, Fiji. (Photo by Getty Images) (Pita Simpson/Getty Images)

As for the suggestion that his son might be interested in following in his father’s footsteps and making a move to Ulster at some point in the future, Veitayaki does not dismiss the idea entirely.

“I think he has signed another two years with Fiji Drua and he is very happy to stay with them for now. He’s only 24 so we will wait and see what happens after that. He would love it over there. He might even be able to get used to the weather!” Laughs Veitayaki.

Returning to the game, Veitayaki heaps praise on the Fiji side who have demonstrated in the past 14 months they are a more ‘complete’ side, with performances which have combined style with substance.

An under-strength Fiji side was thrashed 57-17 by Scotland in the series opener. Then, a deserved 24-19 win over Wales two weeks ago was followed by wholesale changes to the team which saw the young side struggle to a 33-19 win against Spain.

Veitayaki explains that with changes to the domestic game - namely the creation of the Fijian Drua team which plays in the Super Rugby league - his former side have added significant depth and professional experience to their ranks.

Whereas before, when Fiji’s national side were made up of a handful of ‘star’ players plying their trade in Europe supplemented by squad members playing at a lower level, now the squad consists of homegrown talent playing regularly at a professional level.

“It’s a bit like Fiji has two teams at the minute.” Vietayaki explains.

“In the first game against Scotland they played a lot of the local Fijian boys. Then, against Wales they played all the European based players. I think it’s a good mix we have of the young fellas and the older, more experienced guys together.

“I think it’s the best Fiji team we’ve seen in years. They’ve been playing Super Rugby - a high level together all the time, so they are a lot more consistent.

“I’ve been especially proud of how the forwards have been playing this year. That’s what we used to lack. One of the things we need to sort out is the lineout because against Wales we lost quite a lot on our own throw and you need to get your set-piece right at this level.

“If we can match the Irish pack then I think it will be a good game because we have a backline that can do anything from anywhere.

“The centre partnership with Josua Tuisova and Waisea Nayacalevu is really dangerous as is the halfback pairing with Frank Lomani and Caleb Muntz. The number eight Elia Canakaivata is very solid too. It’s a stronger 23 man squad than we have seen in years.

“We used to play as individuals but now we’re working as a team which is why it is going so well at the moment.

“We were down at halftime against Spain and the old Fiji teams might not have come back, but this side did and they ground out a result which shows character.

“Everything - the games, the training and preparation - have all been building towards this week’s game against Ireland.”

There will be no mixed allegiances for Veitayaki on Saturday evening, but the former prop has very fond memories of his time in Ireland.

After representing Fiji at the 1999 World Cup, Veitayaki joined Harry William’s Ulster side fresh from their European Cup win, becoming the first pacific islander to join the province.

“I loved my time at Ulster and felt well looked after by Bangor Rugby Club and Harry Williams who was the man - a very good coach.

“I’ve kept in contact with a couple of friends from my time there - Justin Fitzpatrick and James Topping. Rugby then was not about the money - it was about the people you met and the friends you made along the way.

“I still look out for Ulster’s results and it’s my plan to visit Ireland again and show my family where I used to play.

“I’ll not get to be at the game in Dublin but I’ll set the alarm clock and get up early and hopefully get to watch Fiji give Ireland a surprise.”