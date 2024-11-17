Rory McIlroy clinches sixth Race to Dubai title of his career

Rory McIlroy has won the sixth Race to Dubai title of his career (Altaf Qadri/AP)

Rory McIlroy claimed the sixth Race to Dubai title of his career after Thriston Lawrence finished in midfield at the DP World Tour Championship.

The Northern Irishman only needed a top-11 finish at Jumeirah Golf Estates to reach the summit of the season rankings, with South African Lawrence the only player able to deny him with a win in Dubai.

However, Lawrence’s challenge never materialised and when he came home in one under par for the event, McIlroy secured his third successive Race to Dubai crown with five holes left in his final round.

Six-time! Rory McIlroy is the 2024 Race to Dubai champion, matching Seve Ballesteros' number of Order of Merit titles ⛳🏆 pic.twitter.com/nym0wXT0HN — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) November 17, 2024

The world number three joins Spanish great Seve Ballesteros in second place in the all-time list with six order of merit triumphs, with only Colin Montgomerie ahead of the pair with eight victories.

McIlroy had spoken about wanting to be stood on the final green on Sunday with both trophies, and he was in a two-way battle for the title with Rasmus Hojgaard at 13 under with five holes remaining.

It could be a sense of deja vu for the 35-year-old if he does not clinch his fourth worldwide success of the campaign as Hojgaard’s identical twin brother Nicolai won the season-ending event 12 months ago.